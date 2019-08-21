AGRI Developments Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGRI Developments Mgt. Corp. ("AGRI Developments") has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Fullgreen Agro Corporation ("Fullgreen") which covers R&D, technical assistance, and the supply of seedlings at its mango development in Central Visayas, Philippines. The agreement partners two companies with joint objectives of growing mango exports from the Philippines and delivering solutions for future food security and sustainability.

With this agreement AGRI Developments and Fullgreen will collaborate on mango cultivation, and the research and development of key leading edge agricultural improvements including grafting, dwarfing and high density planting. Together, the companies aim to develop new, innovative and sustainable production methods to improve harvest yield, post-harvest practices, and overall quality. These advancements are anticipated to improve productivity and mitigate costs for AGRI Developments, while continuously refining its practices to meet and exceed stringent export sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS) requirements.

"We are delighted to sign this agreement with Fullgreen and partner with one of the region's leading mango agriscience companies," said Frans van Egeraat, CEO, AGRI Developments Mgt. Corp. "Mango exports from the Philippines have been hindered due to inefficient cultivation techniques and poor quality controls, both of which our companies aim to improve," Mr. van Egeraat added.

Fullgreen is a pioneering agriscience company based in the Philippines focused on producing sustainable food solutions globally through agricultural improvements. For Fullgreen, the partnership gives access to countries worldwide where it does not have a market presence today. Additionally, the agreement allows both companies to expand their technical and go-to-market capabilities to meet customers' needs around the world.

"We are proud to be working alongside AGRI Developments, a company with which we share common values with a commitment to our customers, agricultural innovation and high product quality," Rogelio B. Espejo, Jr., CEO of Fullgreen Agro Corporation said. "AGRI Developments with its international network and export orientated focus provides our mango industry with much needed market exposure that the Philippines has sorely been lacking."

This partnership exemplifies the dedication of both companies towards improving the mango industry of the Philippines. Although mangos from the Philippines are world renowned, exports are severely limited with over 98% of fresh mango production domestically consumed due to inefficient supply chains and poor quality produce.

AGRI Developments

AGRI Developments is a leading private alternative asset company specializing in the agricultural and agribusiness industry. We seek emerging opportunities globally with an objective of delivering long term value in high growth developing sectors within the industry. As world population increases, the need for more productive and sustainable uses of land becomes more urgent. Our mission is to build successful agricultural and agribusiness related businesses that deliver a positive impact.

Fullgreen Agro Corporation

Fullgreen is an agricultural and agriscience company committed to developing agricultural products that are in demand and in line with the Philippines' and international sustainable food security agenda. The company has developed a number of key agricultural innovations relating to alternative methods in crop production, pest management and post production protocols. Its achievements include the creation of new high yielding rice and mango varieties, and the formation of highly effective organic and inorganic foliar fertilizers that provide key essential elements to plants via liquid fertilization applied directly to their leaves.

