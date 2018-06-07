Agri-Neo Partners with Mayorga Organics

TORONTO, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Food safety technology company Agri-Neo has partnered with Mayorga Organics, an importer of organic foods with a network comprised exclusively of small organic farmers throughout Latin America. The Neo-Pure Food Safety System will be installed at Mayorga's headquarters in Rockville, Maryland.

"The Mayorga team is dedicated to responsible trade, working directly with family owned farms and cooperatives to ensure their organic products are market-ready," commented Rob Wong, President and COO, Agri-Neo. "This is a company that cares deeply about food quality and collaborating with partners. We're excited they selected our Neo-Pure system to treat their branded and private label chia seeds, which are widely distributed across grocers and warehouse clubs in North America."

Mayorga is dedicated to creating a sustainable business model that puts farmers first through sustainable direct trade. They work directly with farmers and cooperatives to continually improve their market opportunities through product diversification, technical support and community projects. In addition to being widely available at grocers and warehouse clubs, they also provide private label manufacturing under GFSI, NOP and FDA standards.

"Agri-Neo sets the food safety standard for seeds and grains, ensuring ancient grains like chia maintain their full nutritional value," said Martin Mayorga, President, Mayorga. "Food safety and quality are critical to our company mission. The Neo-Pure solution will allow us to house a validated pathogen mitigation system that keeps our chia seeds raw and organic."

Neo-Pure helps to minimize the risk of pathogens and unwanted microbes in seeds, nuts, grains and sprouting seeds by providing food safety as nature intended. Derived from plants, it denatures bacterial and fungal cell membranes and DNA on the surface and inside crevices of food, then biodegrades completely into water. The Neo-Pure liquid solution is applied in its dedicated food safety system to ensure total coverage of every seed, grain, and nut. With Neo-Pure, food remains raw with no nutritional impact; approved for organic use under US NOP and Canadian COR standards; and viable with no impact to sensory, shelf life or germination. With U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approvals, Neo-Pure provides the industry with a non-thermal and validated 5-log reduction for a number of seeds, grains, and nuts, which complies with the preventative controls requirements under FSMA.

