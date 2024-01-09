Agri-Service Announced as Exclusive Idaho Dealer for Double L

KIMBERLY, Idaho, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agri-Service, a leading provider of agricultural solutions, is pleased to announce that they have been selected as the exclusive dealer for Double L in the state of Idaho. This partnership will allow Agri-Service to offer a wide range of innovative products and services to farmers and agricultural businesses throughout the region.

Double L is a manufacturer of high-quality agricultural equipment, specializing in potato harvesting and handling solutions. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Double L has built a reputation for delivering reliable and efficient equipment that meets the evolving needs of farmers.

By becoming the exclusive Idaho dealer for Double L, Agri-Service will have access to an extensive portfolio of products, including harvesters, planters, pilers, conveyors, and other specialized equipment. These solutions will enable Agri-Service to help farmers optimize their operations, increase productivity, and maximize yields.

"We are thrilled to partner with Double L as their exclusive dealer in Idaho," said Kevin Vivian, President of Agri-Service. "Their commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our mission of being a trusted partner on every farm. We believe that this relationship will greatly benefit the farming community in Idaho by offering them access to advanced equipment that can streamline their processes and improve their overall efficiency."

Agri-Service will not only provide sales of Double L's equipment but will also offer comprehensive after-sales support and maintenance services. Their team of highly skilled employees will be available to provide start-up, training, and ongoing assistance to ensure that customers get the most out of their investment.

With this new partnership, Agri-Service aims to strengthen its position as a leading supplier of agricultural solutions in Idaho. By offering the latest technology from Double L, Agri-Service will continue to support farmers in their efforts to sustainably grow and harvest crops, contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the agricultural industry in the region.

For more information about Agri-Service and their partnership with Double L, please visit doublelglobal.com, agri-service.com or contact [email protected]

About Agri-Service:

Agri-Service, established in 1990, is a full line AGCO Dealer representing Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Hesston, Gleaner, and many other brands in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Wyoming through its 13 locations. Proud to be the largest Massey Ferguson Dealer in North America, Agri-Service is a leading provider of agricultural solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to farmers and agricultural businesses. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Agri-Service aims to help farmers optimize their operations and increase productivity.

About Double L Global:

Double L is a manufacturer of high-quality potato equipment, specializing in potato harvesting and handling solutions. With over 40 years of experience, Double L is committed to delivering reliable and efficient equipment to farmers worldwide. For more information, please visit www.doublelglobal.com.

