Agri Spray Drones and WinField United Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Advance Drone-Based Crop Application Across U.S. Agriculture

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agri Spray Drones (ASD), a leading provider of agricultural spray drone systems, and WinField United, a national leader in crop input products and agronomic insights, today announced a new co-marketing agreement designed to expand awareness, education, and adoption of drone-based applications across the agricultural industry.

Under this agreement, ASD and WinField United will collaborate to promote complementary technologies—ASD's spray drone systems and WinField United's industry-leading adjuvants—through coordinated training, research, field demonstrations, and customer engagement initiatives. The agreement positions both companies as preferred vendors within each other's networks, increasing visibility and access across ag retailers, agronomists, service providers, and end users throughout the United States.

Driving Innovation in Crop Application

Through this collaboration, WinField United will gain access to ASD's newest drone technology for testing and research, generating insights into performance of its adjuvant portfolio when applied via spray drones. ASD, in turn, will leverage WinField United's agronomic expertise, data analysis, and product specialists to enhance training and support for drone operators, distributors, and service providers.

"This collaboration helps accelerate how drone application integrates with proven crop input technologies," said Agri Spray Drones CEO and founder, Taylor Moreland. "Working with WinField United gives our network access to trusted agronomic resources and research-based product knowledge that elevates drone application as a dependable and scalable solution for growers."

"WinField United is committed to advancing application technology that helps drive efficiency, consistency, and agronomic performance," said Joe Vaillancourt, Adjuvants Marketing Manager at WinField United. "Collaborating with Agri Spray Drones allows us to better understand how our adjuvant technologies perform under drone application and share those insights with the industry."

What's Included

Coordinated presence at key agriculture industry events

Joint training opportunities for drone operators, distributors, and agronomists

Field demonstrations, Answer Plot activities, and comparative trials

Co-developed marketing and educational materials

Shared data insights and best practices from research and performance testing

Increased visibility for both companies across each other's networks

Advancing the Future of Aerial Application

The collaboration comes at a time when drone-based application is rapidly gaining traction, offering growers greater flexibility, precision, and timeliness in applying crop protection and nutrition products. By combining ASD's application technology expertise with WinField United's product performance leadership, the collaboration aims to help retailers and operators adopt drone application with confidence.

About Agri Spray Drones

Agri Spray Drones is a leading provider of agricultural spray drone systems, training, and support. ASD equips ag retailers, service providers, and producers with innovative drone application technology that increases efficiency, accessibility, and precision in modern farming. Learn more at www.agrispraydrones.com.

About WinField United

WinField United, a division of Land O'Lakes, Inc., is a leader in crop inputs, technologies, and agronomic insights, serving thousands of ag retailers and farmers nationwide. Its portfolio of adjuvants, plant nutrition, seed, and data tools helps drive performance and value for growers. Learn more at www.winfieldunited.com.

