Agri Spray Drones Partners with EAVision to Advance US Agricultural Spray Drone Technology

BOONVILLE, Mo., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agri Spray Drones , a leading provider of drone-based spraying solutions for American farmers and custom applicators, today announced a new partnership with EAVision, a drone manufacturer focused on empowering agricultural communities.

"Our mission at Agri Spray Drones has always been to bring new opportunities to rural America," said Taylor Moreland, Founder and CEO of Agri Spray Drones. "We're excited to partner with EAVision, a company that shares that sentiment and has deep agricultural roots, to bring their innovative drone solutions to our customers across the US."

The agricultural spray drone industry, which contributed over $80 million to rural economies in 20231, has faced significant challenges in recent market conditions. This partnership represents a strategic response to ensure continued technological innovation and support for American farmers.

The two organizations intend to develop a long-term and high-quality cooperation, with Agri Spray Drones expanding its offerings with EAVision's flagship drone (the J100), while continuing to service and support existing product offerings. The J100 - the only spray drone on the market with built-in lidar technology to navigate diverse terrains - also comes equipped with state-of-the-art mist nozzles that enable fine, even, atomization with precise control over droplet size and spray patterns across diverse crop types.

"EAVision is committed to deepening our presence in the US agricultural market," said Dr. Wang Xinyu, chairman of EAVision. "With strategic investments from respected agricultural investors like Continental Grain Company and BASF, we're positioning ourselves to not just serve the US market, but to invest in its future. "

"The team at EAVision understands the unique needs of farmers, and they've built their drones with that perspective in mind," added Moreland. "As a close partner in the US, we look forward to delivering the next generation of drone technology to American farmers and custom applicators."

About Agri Spray Drones: Agri Spray Drones is one of the largest and most experienced distributors of agricultural spray drone technology in North America. Founded on the principles of integrity, education, and service, ASD strives to empower rural America by connecting farmers and service providers with advanced agricultural technology solutions. These solutions bridge operational gaps in modern farming practices, enabling more precise and efficient field operations while creating sustainable business opportunities across rural communities.

About EAVision: EAVision is committed to providing advanced tools for the agricultural industry. Located in China and Silicon Valley, our core technologies in LIDAR vision, AI, and autonomous control for complex outdoor environments allow our team to focus on providing precision agricultural technologies.

