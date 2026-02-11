AgriBank CEO Jeffrey Swanhorst to Retire in 2027 After 44 Years With Farm Credit

Search for successor begins immediately

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. Paul-based AgriBank announced that Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Swanhorst plans to retire in mid-2027.

"Upon his retirement, Jeff will have devoted more than 44 years to the Farm Credit System," said Chris Roberts, chair of the AgriBank Board of Directors. "I am confident I speak for countless colleagues across our federated cooperative in thanking Jeff for his many years of service and leadership in fulfilling our mission to support rural communities and agriculture."

A committee of the AgriBank board will begin a CEO search immediately, starting with the selection of an executive search firm.

"I am grateful to AgriBank and Farm Credit for the opportunity to spend my entire career helping support the people who feed the world," said Swanhorst, who began his Farm Credit career as a summer intern and a loan officer with the Mitchell-Huron Production Credit Association in South Dakota and became AgriBank CEO in 2018. "Thanks to the ongoing commitment of our employees, the leadership of our board, and strong collaboration across Farm Credit, we are well-equipped to support our Association owners as they serve producers and other borrowers in their pursuit of long-term success. As I was raised and worked on our family grain and livestock farm in South Dakota, it's been incredibly rewarding to be part of the mission-based Farm Credit System, which is dedicated to serving agriculture, farmers, and rural America."

Once the new CEO is on board, Swanhorst will transition to a senior advisor role to help with the transition until his retirement in July 2027.

In his role as AgriBank CEO, Swanhorst also serves as a member of the Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation Board of Directors and as vice chair of the SunStream Business Services Board of Directors. Those roles also will transition as prescribed in their individual governance structures.

About AgriBank

AgriBank is part of the customer-owned, nationwide Farm Credit System. Under Farm Credit's cooperative structure, AgriBank is primarily owned by local Farm Credit Associations, which provide financial products and services to rural communities and agriculture. AgriBank obtains funds and provides funding and financial solutions to those Associations. AgriBank and those Associations compose the AgriBank District. The District covers a 15-state area stretching from Wyoming to Ohio and Minnesota to Arkansas. For more information, visit www.AgriBank.com.

SOURCE AgriBank