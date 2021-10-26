AgriCapture Appoints Sami Osman as President and Chief Policy Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgriCapture is pleased to announce Sami Osman as the new President and Chief Policy Officer. Mr. Osman is a leader in climate change policy with over 15 years of experience pioneering industry recognized standards in carbon markets. Most recently, Mr. Osman was Policy Director at the Climate Action Reserve, a leading offset registry that has established many best practices in the carbon offset industry. At the Reserve Mr. Osman oversaw the development and establishment of over a dozen carbon offset protocols and led the Reserve's global consulting and capacity building work.

"The Climate Action Reserve has been such a supportive environment and amazing place for me to work for nearly 10 years, and for that I am truly thankful," said Mr. Osman. "Moving forward, I couldn't be more excited about joining AgriCapture because they are committed to the best long-term approaches for agriculture to be instrumental in the fight against climate change. My vision is for AgriCapture to be the leader in implementing sustainable land management practices with real climate impact."