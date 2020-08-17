Agricenter Offers Free Safety Training in Advance of National Farm Safety and Health Week 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, nearly 250 U.S. agriculture workers suffer serious injury or death - with main contributors being lack of resources, fatigue and rushing - making agriculture one of the most dangerous occupations in America. Understanding the importance education plays in protecting our farmers and farm workers, Agricenter International created its Farm Safe program to advocate about the occupational dangers of farming and provide critical resources to promote a safer working environment.

Launched earlier this year, the Farm Safe program consists of four courses covering ATV, tractor operation, tractor maintenance and general farm and ranch safety - each taking about 20 minutes to complete. The program is a partnership between the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), Tennessee Farm Bureau and the Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr. Charlie Hatcher, and provides free online and virtual instructor-led training for Tennessee farm owners and workers in both English and Spanish.

Farm Safe is open to farmers and students in Tennessee and is currently available online through National Farm Safety and Health Week 2020 (Sept. 20-26, 2020). Those who complete the training will receive a certification by Agricenter International. The last day to complete all training courses for certification is Sept. 30, 2020.

"Farm owners and workers are frequently exposed to danger every day in their field of work, including machinery operation accidents, grain bin entrapments, pesticide exposure and other environmental and biological hazards," said John Butler, president of Agricenter International. "As a leader in ag research, education, advocacy and outreach, we're proud to provide the resources necessary to bring awareness and education of farm safety to those involved in the agriculture industry."

OSHA, an agency under the Department of Labor with the responsibility of ensuring safety at work, awarded a grant to Agricenter International in 2019 to develop a 2020 farm safety program. The program is funded by a grant of $158,793 federal funds, which constitutes 100% of the program budget.

Farm Safe program partners include Dr. Charlie Hatcher, Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture; Tennessee Farm Bureau; and Archer Malmo.

To learn more about the program, and register to complete Farm Safe training by the Sept. 30 deadline, visit: www.farmsafeeveryday.com. Additionally, Agricenter will host a virtual panel discussion during National Farm Safety and Health Week in September.

About Agricenter International:

Agricenter International, a 1,000-acre farm, is a non-profit dedicated to advancing knowledge and understanding of agriculture. It has a $524 million annual economic impact on the region, hosts over 1.3 million visitors annually, and educates 10,000 students a year. For more information visit www.agricenter.org or call 901-757-7777.

SOURCE Agricenter International