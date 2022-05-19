Agricultural Adjuvant Market 2022-2026 | Increased Use of Herbicides to Boost Growth | Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Agricultural Adjuvant Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Herbicide



Fungicide



Insecticide



Others

Type

Activator Adjuvants



Utility Adjuvants

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Agricultural Adjuvant Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our agricultural adjuvant market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies increasing product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural adjuvant market growth during the next few years.

Agricultural Adjuvant Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BASF SE

Brandt Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Corteva Inc.

Croda International Plc

Evonik Industries AG

GarrCo Products Inc.

Huntsman International LLC

Interagro UK Ltd.

Lamberti Spa

Land O Lakes Inc.

Marubeni Corp.

Nnvictis Crop Care LLC

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Nufarm Ltd.

Precision Laboratories LLC

Simplot Grower Solutions

Solvay SA

Stepan Co.

Wilbur-Ellis Co. Inc.

Agricultural Adjuvant Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural adjuvant market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural adjuvant market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural adjuvant market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural adjuvant market vendors

Agricultural Adjuvant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASF SE, Brandt Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Evonik Industries AG, GarrCo Products Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Interagro UK Ltd., Lamberti Spa, Land O Lakes Inc., Marubeni Corp., Nnvictis Crop Care LLC, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Nufarm Ltd., Precision Laboratories LLC, Simplot Grower Solutions, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Wilbur-Ellis Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Herbicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Herbicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Herbicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Herbicide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Herbicide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fungicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Fungicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Fungicide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Fungicide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Fungicide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Insecticide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Insecticide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Insecticide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Insecticide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Insecticide - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Activator adjuvants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Activator adjuvants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Activator adjuvants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Activator adjuvants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Activator adjuvants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Utility adjuvants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Utility adjuvants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Utility adjuvants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Utility adjuvants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Utility adjuvants - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 111: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 112: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 113: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.4 Clariant International Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Clariant International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Clariant International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Clariant International Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Clariant International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Clariant International Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 Corteva Inc.

Exhibit 121: Corteva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Corteva Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Corteva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Corteva Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Corteva Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 Croda International Plc

Exhibit 126: Croda International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Croda International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Croda International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 129: Croda International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Croda International Plc - Segment focus

11.7 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 131: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

11.8 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 136: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 137: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 139: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

11.9 Marubeni Corp.

Exhibit 141: Marubeni Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Marubeni Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Marubeni Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Marubeni Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Nufarm Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Nufarm Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Nufarm Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Nufarm Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Nufarm Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Nufarm Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Solvay SA

Exhibit 150: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 151: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 153: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11.12 Stepan Co.

Exhibit 155: Stepan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Stepan Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Stepan Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Stepan Co. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

