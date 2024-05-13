Agricultural Adjuvant Market size is set to grow by USD 1.22 bn from 2024-2028, increased use of herbicides to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural adjuvant market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.22 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the forecast period.

Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.66% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled BASF SE, Bayer AG, BRANDT Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, GarrCo Products Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Interagro UK Ltd., Lamberti SpA, Land O Lakes Inc., Marubeni Corp., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Nufarm Ltd., Precision Laboratories LLC, RAG Stiftung, Simplot Grower Solutions, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The global agricultural adjuvant market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for advanced pest management solutions. Vendors are responding by launching new variants of agricultural adjuvants, such as Clariant AG's DropForward technology, which utilizes drones for precise pesticide application.

Key features of this innovation include Synergen DRT, a drift control agent and biological activator, which enhances pesticide coverage, penetration, and agrochemical efficiency. Urban areas, UAVs, arable lands, rice paddies, and farming operations all benefit from this technology, addressing issues like spray-mix incompatibilities, GMO crops, and stringent regulatory guidelines (FIFRA). Additionally, sustainable agriculture practices, smart irrigation, and utility adjuvants contribute to the market's expansion, focusing on crop protection, crop quality, chemical preservatives, soil quality, and organic adjuvants. Key players in the market include NatSurFact, focusing on biotechnology and farming practices, and those addressing herbicides and cereal & grain crops.

Market Challenges

The agricultural adjuvant market is subject to stringent regulatory guidelines, including the International Code of Conduct on the Distribution and Use of Pesticides by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Adjuvants, such as surfactants, spreaders, stickers, crop oils, and anti-foaming materials, are essential components of pesticide sprays used in farming operations.

However, the use of certain adjuvants, particularly petroleum-oil-based ones, has raised environmental concerns due to pesticide waste and water-based sprays. Sustainable agriculture practices, like precision farming techniques and smart irrigation, utilize utility adjuvants, including buffering agents and thickeners, to enhance the effectiveness of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and fertilizers. Additionally, the market includes bio-based adjuvants and PGRs for tank mixture applications to manage pests and diseases and optimize yield monitoring and field georeferencing in annual food production. The use of genetically modified seeds and the shift towards organic goods further impact the market dynamics.

Segment Overview

This agricultural adjuvant market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Activator adjuvants

1.2 Utility adjuvants Application 2.1 Herbicide

2.2 Fungicide

2.3 Insecticide

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Activator adjuvants- The agricultural adjuvant market plays a crucial role in addressing pesticide wastage issues by enhancing the efficiency of water-based sprays in agriculture. Surfactants, spreaders, stickers, crop oils, anti-foaming materials, buffering agents, and thickeners are among the key adjuvant categories used to optimize herbicide and pesticide performance.

These adjuvants promote better absorption, translocation, and overall efficacy, particularly in dealing with weeds that have tough or waxy leaf surfaces. Environmental concerns have led to the increasing use of organic adjuvants, derived from renewable sources, in place of petroleum-oil-based adjuvants. Urban areas and arable lands, including rice paddies, benefit from UAV pesticide application systems that employ tank-mix application sprays, ensuring precise and efficient crop protection. Biotechnology and farming practices continue to evolve, with the integration of genetically modified crops (GMOs) and chemical preservatives. Addressing spray-mix incompatibilities and maintaining soil quality are essential considerations for agrochemical efficiency. In the context of environmental sustainability, the agricultural adjuvant market offers solutions to mitigate the impact of pesticide use on water bodies and promote crop quality. The FMI reports that the global agricultural adjuvant market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for crop protection and the need for improved farming practices.

This growth is driven by the rising awareness of the importance of nutritional value in agricultural products and the need to address environmental issues in a sustainable manner. The market encompasses a diverse range of products, including drift control agents, tank-mix application sprays, and various adjuvant categories, catering to the unique needs of different farming sectors.

Research Analysis

The Agricultural Adjuvant Market plays a crucial role in sustainable agriculture by enhancing the efficacy of farming inputs such as pesticides, insecticides, fungicides, and fertilizers. Adjuvants are substances added to spray solutions to improve their performance, including properties like spreading, penetration, and stabilization. Farmers rely on these products to optimize their farming operations, ensuring stringent regulatory guidelines are met. Technologies like soil testing, crop scouting, yield monitoring, field georeferencing, and agriculture technologies facilitate the use of adjuvants in a more targeted and efficient manner. Sustainable pest management practices, such as the use of biotechnology and genetically modified crops (GMOs), also benefit from adjuvants. However, it is essential to address spray-mix incompatibilities and the potential impact of adjuvants on crop quality and chemical preservatives to maintain the overall sustainability of farming practices.

Market Research Overview

The Agricultural Adjuvant Market plays a crucial role in enhancing the effectiveness of agricultural chemicals. These adjuvants, such as surfactants, wetting agents, and nutrient carriers, are integral to the farming industry. They facilitate better penetration and distribution of agrochemicals in plants, ensuring optimal results. Farmers and agrochemical companies rely on these products to increase crop yields and improve agricultural productivity. The market for agricultural adjuvants is expanding, driven by the growing demand for sustainable farming practices and the need for higher crop yields.

