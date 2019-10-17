Agricultural Adjuvants Markets, 2026 - Drift Potential of UAVs With Adjuvants in Aerial Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function (Activator and Utility), Application (Herbicides, Insecticides, and Fungicides), Formulation (Suspension Concentrates and Emulsifiable Concentrates), Adoption Stage, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural adjuvants market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.3%.



Factors such as growing demand for crop protection products had also resulted in the development and commercialization of sustainable crop protection solutions, to abide by environmental regulations are projected to drive the growth of this market.



Agricultural adjuvants are additives added to an agricultural chemical product to alter their physicochemical properties and/or to improve their efficacy. Agricultural adjuvants fall into two main categories, depending upon their functional properties, namely, activators and utility adjuvants. Surfactants formed the major type of activator adjuvants that are formulated for crop protection solutions, which can be either ionic, nonionic, or amphoteric.



The agricultural adjuvants market is a relatively small segment in the crop protection chemicals industry. However, the market has witnessed a significant growth rate due to the increasing need for sustainable pest management in agricultural operations in developed countries. Strong research funding by key manufacturers for the development of products, such as drift control and anti-foam agents, is projected to drive the growth of the market over the next seven years. In addition, with the increasing use of drones for pesticide application, manufacturers are also focusing on offering adjuvants that are compatible with drones.



Key companies in the agricultural adjuvants market are Corteva (US), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Evonik Industries (Germany), Nufarm (Australia), Croda International (UK), BASF (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), Huntsman International (US), Helena Agri-Enterprises (US), Wilbur-Ellis (US), Stepan Company (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Plant Health Technologies (US), and BRANDT (US).



New product launches, expansions, and acquisitions were the key strategies that help manufacturers to enhance their penetration in the developing markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.2.1 Rise in Global Pesticide Consumption

5.2.2 Decrease in Oil Prices

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increase in Need for Green Adjuvants

5.3.1.2 Need to Limit Pesticide Wastage By Improving Usage Efficiency

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Stringent Regulations to Manufacture Adjuvants

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Manufacturing Adjuvant Products for Cost-Effectiveness

5.3.3.2 Adjuvants for Biological Products

5.3.3.3 Increase in Research & Development on Innovative Adjuvant Products

5.3.3.4 Drift Potential of UAVs With Adjuvants in Aerial Applications

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Impact on the Production Cost of Farmers

5.3.4.2 Growth in Human Health and Environmental Concerns of Petroleum Oil-Based Adjuvants

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Regulatory Framework



6 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Activator Adjuvants

6.2.1 Surfactants

6.2.1.1 Nonionic Surfactants are the Most Commonly Used Surfactants and are Becoming Increasingly Compatible With Various Agrochemicals

6.2.2 Oil Adjuvants

6.2.2.1 Oil Adjuvants Help in Increasing the Penetration of Oil-Soluble Herbicides in Plants and are Thus Used for Synthetic Herbicides

6.3 Utility Adjuvants

6.3.1 Compatibility Agents

6.3.1.1 Compatibility Agents are Mostly Used for Making the Mixture Homogeneous and Sprayable in Herbicides

6.3.2 Buffers/Acidifiers

6.3.2.1 Buffers Help in Improving the Herbicide Dispersion in Tank-Mix Formulations

6.3.3 Antifoam Agents

6.3.3.1 Antifoam Agents are Used to Eliminate Oil Spills in Foaming Tanks, Reduce Pesticide Wastage, and Limit Occupational Hazards

6.3.4 Water Conditioners

6.3.4.1 Water Conditioners are Used for Minimizing Sediment and Other Impurities to Enhance the Quality of Pesticides

6.3.5 Anti-Drift Agents

6.3.5.1 Increase in the Usage of Anti-Drift Agents to Control Occupational Hazards

6.3.6 Others



7 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Insecticides

7.2.1 Increase in Demand for Organic Products in Asia Pacific is Driving the Demand for Adjuvants in Bioinsecticide-Based Applications

7.3 Herbicides

7.3.1 High Consumption of Herbicides is A Key Factor Encouraging the Adoption of Adjuvants Such as Safeners, Cocs, and Drift Control Agents

7.4 Fungicides

7.4.1 Key Players Such as Croda International PLC (UK) are Opting for Adjuvant Applications Specific for Fungicide Use

7.5 Other Applications

7.5.1 Increase in the Consumption of Specialty Fertilizers is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Agricultural Adjuvants Market



8 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cereals & Grains

8.2.1 The Cereals & Grains Segment Continues to Dominate the Agricultural Adjuvants Market in the Asian and North American Countries

8.2.2 Corn

8.2.3 Wheat

8.2.4 Rice

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3.1 There is Increased Use of High-Value Oilseeds as Cash Crops Due to the Increase in Herbicide Applications on Crops

8.3.2 Soybean

8.3.3 Others

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.4.1 Nonionic Surfactants are Largely Used in Fungicidal Solutions for Improving the Quality of Fruits and Vegetables

8.5 Others

8.5.1 A Gradual Increase in the Use of Ethanol for Biofuel and Molasses for Feed is Projected to Drive the Demand for Agricultural Adjuvants in the European Market



9 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Adoption Stage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 In-Formulation

9.2.1 In-Formulation Adjuvants Witness High Preference Among Growers Due to Enhanced Performance

9.3 Tank-Mix

9.3.1 Tank-Mix Adjuvants, Mostly Utility Adjuvants Increase the Overall Performance of the Plant Protection Products



10 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Formulation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Suspension Concentrate

10.2.1 Benefits of Suspension Concentrate Such as Absence of Dust and Small Particle Size of the Active Ingredients Reduces Environment Risks

10.3 Emulsifiable Concentrate

10.3.1 The Emulsifiable Concentrate Segment is Projected to have the Fastest Growth in the Asia Pacific Region



11 Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3 Competitive Benchmarking

12.4 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Corteva

13.2 Evonik Industries

13.3 Nufarm

13.4 Croda International

13.5 Solvay

13.6 BASF

13.7 Huntsman Corporation

13.8 Clariant

13.9 Helena Agri-Enterprises

13.10 Stepan Company

13.11 Wilbur-Ellis Company

13.12 Brandt

13.13 Plant Health Technologies

13.14 Innvictis Crop Care

13.15 Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC

13.16 Precision Laboratories, LLC

13.17 CHS Inc.

13.18 Winfield United

13.19 Kalo Inc.

13.20 Nouryon



