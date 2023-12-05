Agricultural Biologicals Market size to grow by USD 10.45 billion from 2022 to 2027, Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Dec, 2023, 17:15 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural biologicals market size is set to grow by USD 10.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.24%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biological Products Industry Alliance, Evogene Ltd., Gowan Co., Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, PI Industries Ltd., SEIPASA SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Vegalab SA, and PROBELTE SAU are some of the major market participants. The increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture and growing organic food products market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Agricultural Biologicals Market is segmented as follows:

  • Type 
    • Biopesticides
    • Biofertilizers
    • Biostimulants
  • Application 
    • Cereals And Grains
    • Fruits And Vegetables
    • Oilseeds And Pulses
    • Other Crops
  • Geography 
    • North America
    • Europe
    • APAC
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the biopesticides segment is significant during the forecast period. Biopesticides are pesticides made from natural substances such as plants, bacteria, fungi, and specific minerals. Their level of toxicity is lower compared to that of traditional pesticides. Canola oil and baking soda are two examples of such efficient biopesticides. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the agricultural biologicals market!

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the agricultural biologicals market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biological Products Industry Alliance, Evogene Ltd., Gowan Co., Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, PI Industries Ltd., SEIPASA SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Vegalab SA, and PROBELTE SAU.
Vendor Offerings

  • Agrinos AS - The company offers agricultural biologicals such as iNvigorate.
  • Andermatt Group AG - The company offers agricultural biologicals such as AlgoVital Plus and T-Gro.
  • BASF SE - The company offers agricultural biologicals such as Nemasys C.

Market trends such as increased awareness and product knowledge of biostimulants are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as a lack of awareness of agricultural biologicals may threaten the growth of the market.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

  • The increasing governmental support for the use of bio-based products in agriculture is a significant driving factor for market growth. 
  • The growing need for sustainable agricultural techniques leads to the adoption of bio-based products by farmers.
  • Globally, there are various initiatives to encourage the use of bio-based products in agriculture. International organizations, which include the Food and Agriculture Organization, frequently fund these programs.
  • Additionally, governments in various countries give farmers discounts on bio-based products and they are involved in quality control and make sure that agricultural producers receive high-quality bio-based products. 
  • Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

  • Increasing product launches is an emerging trend in the agricultural biologicals market growth. 
  • Farmers are growingly in need of agricultural biologicals, particularly biopesticides, and biostimulants, to reduce crop damage from pest infestations and boost crop production.
  • In addition, the shrinkage of arable land in many nations, particularly in APAC and North America, has an impact on the demand for biopesticides.
  • These factors have pushed numerous vendors to diversify their product offerings by releasing new agricultural biological variants.
  • Vendors benefit from product launches by growing their clientele and market share in the global market.
  • Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

  • The availability of synthetic pesticides and herbicides is a major challenge that may hinder market growth. 
  • Vendors make significant investments in new classes for the development of synthetic pesticides and herbicides that are better suited for the growth of plants.
  • The majority of contemporary herbicides are designed to break down quickly after application.
  • Crops such as cereals, grains, fruits, vegetables, oilseeds, and pulses are among the various types of crops that receive applications of synthetic pesticides and herbicides.
  • Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Gain a competitive edge in your industry  buy the complete report !

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural biologicals market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the agricultural biologicals market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the agricultural biologicals market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural biologicals market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform 

Related Reports:
The agricultural machinery market size in Germany is expected to increase by USD 679.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%. 

The global connected agriculture market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,148.92 million from 2023 to 2027 and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 19%. 

TOC

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Size
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by Application
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 832.01 million from 2023-2028| AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Arrien Pharmaceuticals LLC and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market size to grow by USD 832.01 million from 2023-2028| AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Arrien Pharmaceuticals LLC and more among the key companies in the market - Technavio

The Fallopian Tube Cancer Therapeutics Market size is expected to increase by USD 832.01 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.35% during the...
Digital Publishing Market size to increase by USD 138.76 billion between 2023 to 2028| Adobe Inc., Advance, Alphabet Inc. and more among major companies in the market- Technavio

Digital Publishing Market size to increase by USD 138.76 billion between 2023 to 2028| Adobe Inc., Advance, Alphabet Inc. and more among major companies in the market- Technavio

he Digital Publishing Market size is expected to grow by USD 138.76 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.12% during the forecast period, according...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.