Agricultural Biologicals Market size to increase by USD 10.45 billion from 2022 to 2027- Technavio

Technavio

03 Nov, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural biologicals market size is expected to grow by USD 10.45 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing prices of chemical fertilizers and pesticides are notably driving the agricultural biologicals market. However, factors such as a lack of awareness of agricultural biologicals may impede market growth. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027

The market is segmented by type (biopesticides, biofertilizers, and biostimulants), application (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and other crops ), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the agricultural biologicals market, including Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biological Products Industry Alliance, Evogene Ltd., Gowan Co., Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, PI Industries Ltd., SEIPASA SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Vegalab SA, and PROBELTE SAU. 

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Agrinos AS: The company offers agricultural biologicals such as iNvigorate.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Agricultural Biologicals Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type
  • The market share growth by the biopesticides segment is significant during the forecast period. Biopesticides are pesticides essentially manufactured from natural substances like plants, bacteria, fungi, and specific minerals. Therefore, their level of toxicity is significantly lower than that of traditional pesticides. Biochemical pesticides can be referred to as naturally occurring substances that keep pest populations under control through non-toxic means, including interfering with pest reproduction and luring pests with scented plants. There is a high demand for biopesticides across France and Germany. Hence, such factors drive market growth.

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to account for 36% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the main factors that is significantly contributing to the growth of the market in North America is the increasing consumer demand for organic farm products and strict regional regulations on chemical fertilizers.  In addition, the ban on cosmetic fertilizers, especially in Canada is expected to further fuel the market growth in the region. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Agricultural Biologicals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.24%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 10.45 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.43

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, France, and Spain

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Agrinos AS, Andermatt Group AG, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biological Products Industry Alliance, Evogene Ltd., Gowan Co., Koppert, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Novozymes AS, PI Industries Ltd., SEIPASA SA, SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, T.Stanes and Co. Ltd., UPL Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, Vegalab SA, and PROBELTE SAU

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

