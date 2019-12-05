Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, Organism, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global agricultural biotechnology market size is expected to reach USD 161.45 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.07%. Advent of unique genetic resources and genome modification tools is anticipated to enhance understanding of plant biology over the coming years. Additionally, a rise in demand for biofuel owing to depletion of conventional fuel is further projected to propel the market growth.



Penetration of genetic engineering tools has been recognized as a solution to overcome the pitfalls of conventional vaccine production.Genetically engineered vaccines have the potential of transforming the vaccine development scenario in the future.



These products are continuously assessed by vaccine developing companies to understand the significance of recombinant vaccines in clinical as well as economical aspects which has made significant contributions to the revenue generated by vaccine development application segment in 2018.



Development of transgenic livestock is expected to immensely impact the improvement of nutrition, human health, animal welfare, reducing diseased livestock, and enhancing environmental protection.Moreover, genetic modification carried out in stem cells, livestock, and others are attributed to result in high-quality food and more yield from livestock.



Some of the frequently adopted techniques for the development of transgenic animals include recombinant retroviruses, pronuclear Injection, sperm-mediated DNA transfer, embryonic stem cells, germ cell transplantation, and nuclear transfer "Cloning".



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Transgenic crops & animals segment accounted for the highest revenue generated in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period

• Vaccine development segment is set to grow at the fastest pace from 2019-2025

• Agricultural biotechnology for plants has dominated with respect to market share and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

• Agricultural biotechnology for animals is the fastest growing organism type segment from 2019-2025

• North America is the leading regional market due to the high penetration of novel biotechnology tools

• In addition, a number of public-private partnerships has grown significantly in this region. These initiatives allow the development and maintenance of public infrastructure, agriculture, and healthcare programs in North America

• Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market owing to supportive climatic conditions in different countries, which allows multiple growing seasons in a single year

• A robust network of local agricultural biotechnology manufacturers has significantly contributed to the revenue generated by Asia Pacific

• Some of the key participants in agricultural biotechnology market are KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA, Corteva, MITSUI & CO., LTD, Evogene Ltd., Valent BioSciences LLC, and Bayer AG among others



