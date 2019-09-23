Agricultural Credit Association Farm Credit West Goes Live on nCino

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that Farm Credit West has adopted nCino's Agriculture Lending solution. nCino's seamless Bank Operating System now acts as Farm Credit West's single source of truth, creating transparency across departments and a holistic view of the borrower, all while reducing processing times.

"Our goal is to provide the highest quality service possible to our customer-owners, the farmers and ranchers of rural California, Arizona and Nevada," said Mark Littlefield, President and CEO of Farm Credit West. "By introducing nCino's Agriculture Lending solution into our workflow, we have streamlined our lending process – improving turnaround times and increasing collaboration between staff members. Our customers are now benefitting from this innovation."

With 15 locations and over $10 billion in assets, Farm Credit West is a financial cooperative exclusively serving agricultural borrowers. The agricultural credit association (ACA) was introduced to nCino's platform by Farm Credit Financial Partners (FPI), a technology service provider cooperative for some of the largest ACAs in the United States. FPI decided to make nCino a key component to "AgWorx by FPI," an integrated systems solution for agricultural financial services. nCino worked in close collaboration with FPI to tailor the Bank Operating System to meet Farm Credit West's unique needs.

"Farm Credit West has established itself as an industry leader by meeting the ever-growing need for digitization head on," said Josh Glover, chief revenue officer at nCino. "FPI and Farm Credit West are at the forefront of the digital revolution transforming the agricultural lending space, and we at nCino are thrilled to be assisting them."

Before going live on the nCino Bank Operating System, Farm Credit West and FPI team members joined nCino Community to access technical documentation and Knowledge articles to prepare for their transformational change. By leveraging the information available through this community, Farm Credit West and FPI proactively identified ways to configure nCino's system to meet the needs of their diverse farmer-customers while also maintaining an advantage in an increasingly competitive lending environment.

"Our associations require a user-friendly, easily customizable system, which we found with nCino," said Howard Bruck, CEO of FPI. "Taking advantage of nCino Community from the start was key to our success as we worked to bridge the gaps between the requirements of traditional financial institutions and ACAs. nCino is truly a leader in innovation and has helped us to create a powerful lending solution for our affiliates. When we look toward the future of agricultural lending, we see nCino as an essential part of it."

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud-banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 250 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $200 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Farm Credit West

One of the West's leading agricultural lenders, Farm Credit West and its wholly owned subsidiaries are cooperatively-owned lending institutions providing financial services to farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. Our offices are located in Arizona and California's Central Coast, Imperial Valley, South San Joaquin Valley, and Sacramento. Farm Credit West is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of borrower-owned lending institutions and specialized service organizations created by Congress in 1916. Visit www.farmcreditwest.com.

About Farm Credit Financial Partners

Organized in 1995, Farm Credit Financial Partners, Inc. (FPI) is the largest and most innovative provider of technology products and services to the Farm Credit System. A customer-owned service organization, FPI supports six agricultural credit associations (ACAs) from Maine to California with 100,000 members and $43 billion in Farm Credit assets. Through a partner-driven approach, FPI is improving lending for American agriculture with technology that is robust, reliable, and intuitive. Visit www.financialpartners.com.

