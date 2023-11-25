Agricultural Disinfectants Market to Reach $3.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global agricultural disinfectants market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food and the increasing need to safeguard crops from pests and diseases, as agricultural disinfectants play a pivotal role in this regard by offering a range of products designed to control and prevent the spread of harmful microorganisms and pests.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Agricultural Disinfectants Market by Type (Alcohols, Aldehydes, Hypochlorites and Halogens, Oxidizing Agents, Phenols, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), and Application (Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global agricultural disinfectants market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global agricultural disinfectants market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food and the increasing need to safeguard crops from pests and diseases, as agricultural disinfectants play a pivotal role in this regard by offering a range of products designed to control and prevent the spread of harmful microorganisms and pests. However, the negative impact of disinfectants hinders market growth to some extent. Moreover, growth in the occurrence of disease outbursts among livestock offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the agricultural disinfectants market.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War on the Agricultural Disinfectants Market

The Russia - Ukraine war has had a significant impact on the agricultural disinfectants market. Both countries were major producers of key agricultural chemicals and disinfectants. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages and price increases for essential disinfectant products. This has posed challenges for farmers and agricultural businesses, affecting their ability to maintain biosecurity and protect crops and livestock.

- war has had a significant impact on the agricultural disinfectants market. Both countries were major producers of key agricultural chemicals and disinfectants. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages and price increases for essential disinfectant products. This has posed challenges for farmers and agricultural businesses, affecting their ability to maintain biosecurity and protect crops and livestock. In addition, the geopolitical instability in the region has created uncertainty in global markets, influencing trade dynamics and potentially leading to long-term shifts in the agricultural disinfectants industry, as well as increased demand for alternative products and supply sources.

The phenols segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the others segment which includes peroxygens, formaldehyde, chlorine compounds, iodine compounds, and glutaraldehyde held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that peroxygens, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, serve as valuable agricultural disinfectants due to their broad-spectrum antimicrobial properties. They are employed to sanitize various farm equipment, surfaces, and water sources, effectively controlling the spread of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and algae. Peroxygens are especially useful for disinfecting animal housing, poultry farms, and greenhouse environments, helping prevent disease outbreaks among livestock and crops. Their eco-friendly nature, as they decompose into harmless byproducts, makes them an attractive choice for sustainable agriculture.

However, the phenols segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that phenols are valuable agricultural disinfectants due to their potent antimicrobial properties. They serve as effective agents for controlling and preventing the spread of pathogens in various farming and horticultural settings. Phenolic compounds, such as cresol and chlorophenol, are commonly used to disinfect soil, equipment, and farm structures, helping to eradicate harmful bacteria, fungi, and viruses that can damage crops and livestock. In addition, phenols can be utilized in the treatment of animal wounds and as preservatives for agricultural products, extending their shelf life.

The liquid segment is expected to lead the trial by 2032

Based on the form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that agricultural disinfectants in liquid form serve a crucial role in maintaining biosecurity and hygiene within the agricultural sector. They are primarily used to sanitize equipment, livestock housing, and transportation vehicles to prevent the spread of diseases. These disinfectants eliminate harmful pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, reducing the risk of disease outbreaks among crops and animals. In addition, they play a vital role in controlling pests and parasites in agriculture. Liquid agricultural disinfectants are versatile and easy to apply, making them effective in preventing contamination in food production and ensuring the overall health and productivity of livestock and crops, contributing to sustainable and safe agricultural practices.

The surface segment is expected to lead the trial by 2032

Based on the application, the surface segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that surface disinfection is a critical component of infection control in various settings, including healthcare facilities, food preparation areas, and homes. Several key factors contribute to the growth and effectiveness of surface disinfection methods. Different disinfectants, such as quaternary ammonium compounds, bleach, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol-based solutions, have varying levels of efficacy against different pathogens. It is essential to select a disinfectant that is proven to target the specific microorganisms of concern. Furthermore, the contact time between the disinfectant and the surface is crucial.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The agricultural disinfectants market in the Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant growth in recent years. This expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for food safety and crop protection measures. Farmers in countries like China and India are adopting agricultural disinfectants to control the spread of diseases, improve livestock health, and maintain hygienic conditions on farms. In addition, the rising awareness of the importance of biosecurity in agriculture has spurred the adoption of disinfectant products. Government initiatives to promote sustainable farming practices and the need to enhance agricultural productivity are further fueling the market's growth.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Agricultural Disinfectants market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

