Agricultural Drones Market Research Report: By Aerial Platform (Multi-Rotor, Single-Rotor, Fixed-Wing), Size (Micro, Small, Medium, Large), Application (Soil and Field Analysis, Crop Monitoring, Health Assessment, Irrigation, Crop Spraying, Aerial Planting) - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2024



The agricultural drones market is projected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2018 to $6.2 billion in 2024, experiencing a 25.0% CAGR during 2019–2024 (forecast period). Crop spraying was the largest category in 2018, based on application, owing to the rising prevalence of fungal plant diseases caused by the Verticillium and Rhizoctonia fungi, which are spread by bollworm and flat armyworm. As these diseases destroy the yield, the agrarian community is deploying drones, also called unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), to kill the pathogen.



The rising adoption of such platforms for crop spraying is one of the key agricultural drones market trends. With UAVs, farmers can track their crops in distant locations in real time. Further, such vehicles ensure efficiency, by spraying only the required amount of liquid, which also checks wastage. For the purpose, multi-rotor UAVs are the most preferred choice, as they can hover over the spray zone. Currently, North America witnesses the heaviest utilization of drones for spraying insecticides and pesticides.



The major driver for the agricultural drones market is the focus of farmers on enhancing the yield. Images to asses soil and field quality, crop growth and health, and hydric-stress areas are provided on a real-time basis by UAVs. They also help the agrarian community in determining which field areas are less productive. Further, the areas of farms affected by botanical diseases can also be located from such platforms, thereby helping farmers in better and quicker management of their crop.



The multi-rotor category dominated the agricultural drones market in 2018, based on aerial platform, as they are easier to operate as well as more cost-effective compared to other variants. Crop management, crop spraying, and health assessment are the major areas where these vehicles find application. During the forecast period, the highest CAGR would be witnessed by the fixed-winged category, because such variants can carry high volumes of liquids and also cover large areas.



