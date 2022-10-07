Agricultural Drones Market to record USD 5.80 Bn incremental growth; Evolving Opportunities with Aeronavics and AeroVironment Inc. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural drones market size is expected to grow by USD 5.80 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.5% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies Aeronavics, AeroVironment Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Agribotix LLC, and DELAIR SAS among others as key players in the market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key product launches, strategies adopted by vendors, and the complete vendor landscape. Understand the scope of the report now. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Drones Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the global rise in agricultural production. The global agricultural production of various food products has witnessed a steady rise over the years. This can be attributed to the rapid growth in population, especially in developing countries such as China and India, which has increased the need for food. The rise in the production of food products has increased the need for the understanding of various aspects such as climate change, changing fertilizer needs, and plant diseases. Hence, farmers are increasing the use of drones to get all the necessary information about crop health as well as the need for fertilizers and water. With the global rise in agricultural production, the demand for agricultural drones is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Major Vendors in Agricultural Drones Market:

The global agricultural drones market is fragmented. Vendors are competing in the market based on factors such as new product developments, price, and service offerings. The intense competition and frequent changes in consumer preferences pose significant risks for competitors and may curtail the growth of the global agricultural drones market during the forecast period. The market is highly capital-intensive, making it difficult for new players to enter the market. To sustain competition, vendors are launching new products with advanced technologies. Vendors thrive on using advanced cameras and technologies such as NDVI for precision agriculture. Such factors are expected to improve the competitive advantage of vendors and increase the demand for agricultural drones during the forecast period.

Aeronavics

AeroVironment Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Agribotix LLC

DELAIR SAS

Dronevolt

FlyGuys

Harris Aerial

ideaForge Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kray Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Ondas Holdings Inc

Parrot Drones SAS

PrecisionHawk Inc

Sentera Inc.

Shenzhen GC electronics Co. Ltd

Skyfront

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Air borne Drones

Agricultural Drones Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Multi-rotor - size and forecast 2021-2026

Fixed-wing - size and forecast 2021-2026

Hybrid - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the multi-rotor segment will be significant over the forecast period. Multi-rotor agricultural drones offer high-quality images for aerial photography and are less expensive when compared with fixed-wing agricultural drones. They require less space for taking flight and have the ability to quickly maneuver and make movements in different directions, unlike fixed-wing agricultural drones. This has increased their use in close-in scouting, spotting, and detailed surveying tasks in agricultural fields.

Agricultural Drones Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

34% of the market growth will come from North America during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among farmers on precision agriculture that is used for field mapping and crop scouting is driving the growth of the regional market.

Agricultural Drones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 31.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aeronavics, AeroVironment Inc., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Agribotix LLC, DELAIR SAS, Dronevolt, FlyGuys, Harris Aerial, ideaForge Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kray Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corp., Ondas Holdings Inc, Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc, Sentera Inc., Shenzhen GC electronics Co. Ltd, Skyfront, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., and Air borne Drones Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

