Agricultural Films Market: COVID-19 Focused Report | Evolving Opportunities with Berry Global Group Inc. and Dow Inc. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Agricultural films Market Analysis Report by Application (Mulch films, Greenhouse films, and Silage films) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/agricultural-films-market-industry-analysis

The agricultural films market is driven by the need to increase agricultural yield. In addition, the need to improve the quality of silage is anticipated to boost the growth of the agricultural films market.

Major Five Agricultural Films Companies:

Ab Rani Plast Oy

BASF SE

Berry Global Group Inc.

Dow Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corp.

Agricultural Films Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Mulch films - size and forecast 2020-2025

Greenhouse films - size and forecast 2020-2025

Silage films - size and forecast 2020-2025

Agricultural Films Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

