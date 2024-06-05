Agricultural Films Market size is set to grow by USD 5.09 billion from 2024-2028, Need to increase agricultural yield boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural films market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.9% during the forecast period.

For comprehensive forecast and historic data on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- Click for the snapshot of this report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global agricultural films market 2024-2028

Agricultural Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 5095.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.99 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key countries China, India, US, Germany, and Brazil Key companies profiled Ab Rani Plast Oy, Achilles Corp., AL PACK Enterprises Ltd., Armando Alvarez Group, Barbier Group, BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corp., Coveris Management GmbH, Dow Chemical Co., Essen Multipack Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corp., Industrial Development Co. sal, KURARAY Co. Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Novamont S.p.A., PLASTIKA KRITIS SA, Polypak Packaging Corp., RKW SE, and SHANDONG LONGXING PLASTIC FILM TECHNOLOGY CORP. LTD.

Market Driver

Agricultural films are essential for maintaining soil temperature, reducing moisture, and increasing crop yield by controlling weed growth. However, the disposal of polyethylene-based agricultural films poses environmental concerns, leading to soil and water pollution. The burning of these waste materials emits hazardous gases, threatening health and the environment.

Farmers are shifting to eco-friendly alternatives like biodegradable mulch films. These films offer similar benefits and decompose into carbon dioxide, water, and biomass after plowing. The growing adoption of biodegradable mulch films is expected to boost the agricultural films market.

The Agricultural Films Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing use of protective films for enhancing crop yields. Weed control, light management, and temperature regulation are key trends driving the market. The use of biodegradable and recyclable films is also gaining popularity due to environmental concerns.

The market is segmented into types such as polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polypropylene. Major consumers include fruit and vegetable growers, greenhouse operators, and farmers. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory due to the benefits offered by agricultural films in sustainable agriculture.

Market Challenges

The global agricultural films market faces a challenge due to the high cost of establishing and operating greenhouses. Commercial crop growers require large farmlands, permanent structures, and additional facilities, leading to significant installation costs of USD23 - USD26 per square foot.

- per square foot. Furthermore, agricultural films cost around USD0.71 per square foot, and the use of devices like sensors, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems adds to the operational expenses. These high costs have resulted in a decrease in demand for agricultural films among farmers, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

per square foot, and the use of devices like sensors, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems adds to the operational expenses. These high costs have resulted in a decrease in demand for agricultural films among farmers, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period. The Agricultural Films market faces several challenges in its growth. Decreasing yields and increasing costs are major concerns. The use of outdated technology and inadequate distribution channels also hinder progress. The cost of raw materials, such as polyethylene and PVC, is a significant factor. Additionally, the recycling and disposal of used agricultural films are becoming increasingly important issues.

The need for durable and cost-effective films that can withstand extreme weather conditions is essential. Producers must focus on research and development to create innovative solutions. The use of biodegradable films and advanced coating technologies can help address these challenges. Producers must also prioritize sustainability and explore new markets to remain competitive.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 LLDPE

1.2 LDPE

1.3 Reclaim

1.4 HDPE

1.5 Others Application 2.1 Mulch films

2.2 Greenhouse films

2.3 Silage films Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 LLDPE- The agricultural films market experiences significant growth due to the widespread use of linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) in this sector. LLDPE's superior properties, including high impact strength, tensile strength, puncture resistance, elongation, good workability, electrical insulation, and chemical resistance, make it an ideal choice for agricultural applications. Its availability, ease of transportation, and low cost further boost its demand. In the packaging industry, LLDPE is commonly used for packaging films, grocery bags, trash bags, and shrink-wrap films. In agriculture, LLDPE is utilized for irrigation and water storage due to its UV-stabilization and corrosion-resistance.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Agricultural Films Market encompasses the production, distribution, and application of films used in controlled agriculture, including greenhouses and fields. These films play a crucial role in mitigating external damage to crops due to harsh weather conditions and climate change. With the increasing world population and food demand, farming practices have evolved to incorporate advanced technologies such as plastic films for weed suppression, temperature regulation, soil nutrient preservation, and moisture preservation.

These films enhance plant stability and contribute to sustainable agriculture. However, assumptions regarding the effectiveness, affordability, safety, and environmental concerns of these films persist. The market is fragmented, with various biotechnology firms competing to expand their production capacity. The use of agricultural films is essential for maintaining ecosystem balance and addressing the challenges of climate change in modern farming.

Market Research Overview

The Agricultural Films Market encompasses the production, supply, and application of films used in agriculture for various purposes. These films include greenhouses, mulch films, and protective films. They are utilized for temperature control, water conservation, and pest management in horticulture and agriculture.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for sustainable agriculture, growing urbanization, and technological advancements in agricultural films. Additionally, government initiatives to promote agricultural productivity and the rising trend of vertical farming are expected to boost market growth. The market is segmented based on film type, application, and region.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

LLDPE



LDPE



Reclaim



HDPE



Others

Application

Mulch Films



Greenhouse Films



Silage Films

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio