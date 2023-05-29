Agricultural Harvester Market size to grow by USD 22,511.7 million from 2022 to 2027; Labor shortage in agriculture sector to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the agricultural harvester market, and it is expected to grow by USD 22,511.7 mn during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.05% during 2022-2027. This report aid business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment.

Market Trends

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Harvester Market 2023-2027

Growing usage of self-propelled forage harvesters with 3D cameras: Major manufacturers are offering self-propelled forage harvesters to reduce multiple workload of operators such as loading trucks, coordinating machine logistics, monitoring machine performance, and maximizing throughput with increasing operational efficiency of the equipment. These self-propelled forage harvesters are embedded with 3D cameras that automatically detect the trailer and ensure that the trailer is filled. By installing the 3D cameras, operator can focus on core functions of forge harvesters which include machine optimization and improvement in harvester performance. Active fill control in the equipment includes an additional Light Emitting Diode (LED) runout lighting package to ensure optimum fill level in cases of darkness and extreme weather conditions. For instance, John Deere offers 9000 series self-propelled forage harvester with a 3D camera and active fill control. This reduces the time spent by the drivers in monitoring the refueling process of the trucks. Click & get Latest Sample Report within minutes!

Agricultural Harvester Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our agricultural harvester market report covers the following areas:

Although the Farm labor shortage in agriculture sector will offer immense growth opportunities, high initial and operating costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Market Driver

Shortage of labor in the agricultural sector is the key driver in the global agricultural harvester market growth: Several countries such as the US, the UK, and India are facing severe agricultural labor shortages, and farmers in these countries are turning into agricultural mechanization. For instance, California, which accounts for more than 14.3% of the US's total agricultural value in 2022, is facing a serious labor shortage, according to the California Federation of Farmers (CFBF) in the United States. Similarly, post-Brexit, UK faced a severe agricultural labor shortage. Furthermore, the farmers in Britain expect this problem to get worse as most of the seasonal workers are from Central Europe.

India is also facing the problem of labor shortage in agriculture. Moreover, wages for farm workers in the country rose by about 106% in 2022 compared to 2018. Therefore, Indian farmers are adopting agricultural tools such as agricultural harvesters for increasing operational efficiency.

Agricultural Harvester Market 2023-2027 : Segmentation

Agricultural Harvester Market is segmented as below:

Product

Combine Harvesters



Forage Harvesters

Type

Four-wheel Drive Harvesters



Two-wheel Drive Harvesters

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The combine harvesters segment will contribute the major share for the market during the forecast period as it has a large fuel capacity and can provide good productivity with minimal losses. The combine harvesters segment showed a gradual increase in the market share with USD 29,523.61 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

A combine harvester can combine harvesting, threshing, and screening, into one process. It is classified into self-propelled combines, track-type combines, and tractor-type combines according to the type of product. The self-propelled combine has a large capacity diesel tank to minimize grain breakage, improve grain cleanliness and improve maneuverability in wet, soft soil fields. Furthermore, self-propelled combines are ideal for harvesting crops such as wheat, rice, soybeans, mustard, and sunflowers.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: download a sample report!

Market Challenge

High initial and operating costs is one of the prime reasons challenging the agricultural harvester market growth during the next few years. Agricultural harvesting machines require high acquisition cost which poses a significant challenge in this market during the forecast period. Proper operation of the agricultural harvesters is highly dependent on the operator's knowledge of the product. For example, improper use of sugar cane harvesters can damage rotating shafts, gears, chains, and belts, which may result in high operating costs for the farmers.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Agricultural Harvester Market 2022-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG, Bucher Industries AG, CHANGFA, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd., China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., CLAAS KGaA mBH, CNH Industrial NV, Daedong Corp., Deere and Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, ISEKI and Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF SpA, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., Weichei Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Agricultural Harvester Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agricultural Harvester Market 2022-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural harvester market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural harvester market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural harvester market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural harvester market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cotton harvester market share is expected to increase to USD 712.97 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.78%. This report extensively covers cotton harvester market segmentation by product (cotton picker and cotton stripper) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing consumption of cotton-related products globally is notably driving the cotton harvester market growth, although factors such as the limitations of cotton harvester may impede the market growth.

The agricultural drones market is expected to increase by 5.80 billion at a CAGR of 31.5% in the forecast period. This report extensively covers the agricultural drone market segmentation by product (multi-rotor, fixed-wing, and hybrid) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The global rise in agricultural production is one of the major drivers impacting the agricultural drone market growth.

Agricultural Harvester Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22,511.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 7.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Bernard KRONE Holding SE and Co. KG, Bucher Industries AG, CHANGFA, Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd., China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd., CLAAS KGaA mBH, CNH Industrial NV, Daedong Corp., Deere and Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, ISEKI and Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF SpA, Sonalika International Tractors Ltd., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., Weichei Lovol Heavy Industry Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global agricultural harvester market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global agricultural harvester market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Combine harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Combine harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Combine harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Combine harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Combine harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Forage harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Forage harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Forage harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Forage harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Forage harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Four-wheel drive harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Four-wheel drive harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Four-wheel drive harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Four-wheel drive harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Four-wheel drive harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Two-wheel drive harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Two-wheel drive harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Two-wheel drive harvesters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Two-wheel drive harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Two-wheel drive harvesters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AGCO Corp.

Exhibit 111: AGCO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AGCO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AGCO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: AGCO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: AGCO Corp. - Segment focus

12.4 Bucher Industries AG

Exhibit 116: Bucher Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bucher Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Bucher Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bucher Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bucher Industries AG - Segment focus

12.5 CHANGFA

Exhibit 121: CHANGFA - Overview



Exhibit 122: CHANGFA - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: CHANGFA - Key offerings

12.6 Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Changzhou Dongfeng Agricultural Machinery Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: China National Machinery Industry Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 CLAAS KGaA mBH

Exhibit 130: CLAAS KGaA mBH - Overview



Exhibit 131: CLAAS KGaA mBH - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: CLAAS KGaA mBH - Key offerings

12.9 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 133: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 134: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 135: CNH Industrial NV - Key news



Exhibit 136: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

12.10 Daedong Corp.

Exhibit 138: Daedong Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Daedong Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Daedong Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 141: Deere and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Deere and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Deere and Co. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Deere and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

12.12 ISEKI and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: ISEKI and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: ISEKI and Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: ISEKI and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Exhibit 149: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 152: Kubota Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Kubota Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Kubota Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 SDF SpA

Exhibit 162: SDF SpA - Overview



Exhibit 163: SDF SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: SDF SpA - Key offerings

12.17 Sonalika International Tractors Ltd.

Exhibit 165: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Sonalika International Tractors Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio