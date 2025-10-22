Agricultural Intelligence Leader Ceres AI Secures Growth Financing Package from Decathlon Capital Partners

Flexible investment to support additional enterprise agricultural clients worldwide

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres AI, a pioneer in AI-powered agricultural risk analytics, has landed a multi-million-dollar investment package from Decathlon Capital Partners.

The funds will support the company's growth as it serves a growing number of enterprise clients in the agricultural sector.

The Ceres AI platform provides AI monitoring of crops and flags potential issues before they impact crop yields. With early warnings from Ceres AI, agricultural enterprises can make timely interventions and make better plans for coming years.

"Major agricultural enterprises, agricultural lenders and specialists in agricultural insurance across four continents have turned to Ceres AI for agronomic risk insights," said Ramsey Masri, CEO of the company headquartered in Oakland, Calif. "This investment from Decathlon Capital Partners is an important step in our continued growth."

He noted the investment package from Decathlon Capital Partners, custom-designed for Ceres AI, provides a flexible amortization schedule and carries no cost for undrawn capital. "Importantly, this financial package doesn't require any dilution of the interests of existing shareholders and allows us to fund our growth objectives without any governance changes," Masri said.

Kevin Grossman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Ceres AI, with its combination of strong management and industry-leading AI technology, is well-positioned to strengthen its leadership in agricultural analytics. "Decathlon Capital Partners is pleased to support the growth of Ceres AI as it improves the performance, profitability, and sustainability of agricultural enterprises around the globe," Grossman said.

About Ceres AI

Ceres AI delivers solutions that help agricultural stakeholders build more profitable and sustainable operations. Through high-resolution computer vision and AI-powered technology, Ceres AI detects issues quickly, measures outcomes based on ROI, and recommends action with confidence. Backed by university-validated research and 12 years of field-level experience, Ceres AI's team of agronomists, scientists, and AI engineers develop the science behind the precision farming risk mitigation. For more information, visit http://ceres.ai/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE Ceres AI