Agricultural Lighting Leaders Announce Acquisition, Reshaping the Future of the Market

MINNEAPOLIS, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ONCE®, the world's leading supplier of research-based agricultural lighting systems, announced today that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire Germany-based iLOX GmbH (iLOX®) and its Polish subsidiary iLOX® Sp.z.o.o., an innovative lighting developer for agricultural livestock facilities. This strategic alliance integrates two industry leaders into the world's largest animal-centric lighting company.

"We are extremely excited to welcome iLOX® to the ONCE® family. With our dedication to the development of scientifically backed, animal-centric lighting technologies and iLOX®'s superior electronic design ability and vast market knowledge, we can accelerate our commitments to lead and shape the fast-growing agricultural lighting market with disruptive innovation in respect to animal welfare," commented Zdenko Grajcar, CEO and founder of ONCE ®. "Since the inception, our team has focused into the untapped potential of animal-centric lighting and how it can transform the world of animal agriculture. Never could I have imagined the impact our work would make in eight years. ONCE® has effectively demonstrated that spectrum and modulation of light can significantly affect animal performance, dramatically reduce stress levels, impact animal behaviors and influence expression of genes in an organism. We have not only changed how the agriculture industry perceives and uses light but we have also become a global authority in animal photobiology and optogenetics. Today, we take it a step further by joining forces with the iLOX ® team to accelerate product development and intensify market adoption while improving our ability to support European-based customers and expanding our sales territories into the Middle East and North Africa."

"Combining ONCE® and iLOX® aligns well with the future goals we have previously established," adds Stefan Warnking, CEO and founder of iLOX®. "We share very similar philosophies and business strategies in focusing on innovative lighting solutions for farmers. The synergy of ONCE® 's broad IP portfolio of technologies combined with the electronic design capabilities of iLOX® will enable us to create new product offerings and offer science-based lighting solutions to farmers across Europe and the rest of the EMEA region. I am very proud of my team's achievements and look forward to combining forces with the ONCE® team."

Under the terms of this agreement, iLOX® will operate as an independent entity within ONCE® group. Mr. Stefan Warnking will remain iLOX® CEO. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About ONCE®

ONCE® is the world's only supplier of research-based animal-centric lighting systems. The company applies photo-biology and optogenetics scientific findings into the development of innovative technologies in agricultural lighting, biosecurity and hatchery markets with a goal to enhance performance and improve welfare. ONCE® agricultural lighting systems are used by the world's largest makers of open community chicken, layer and swine housings. Founded in 2009, the Minnesota-based company is led by lighting industry veteran Zdenko Grajcar. For more information, please visit www.once.group.

About iLOX®

iLOX®GmbH is a leading designer and manufacturer specializing in the development, production and sale of intelligent lighting systems for the animal farming industry based in Vechta, Germany. iLOX® was founded by electrical businessman Stefan Warnking in 2001 as a product brand of Warnking Electric, a company with 50 years of history in the production of the switchgear for animal housing equipment manufacturers. iLOX® became an independent company in 2007 with main operations in Vechta, Germany, and a subsidiary in Torun, Poland, a division focusing on the electronic research and controller development. For more information, please visit www.ilox.eu.

Media Contact:

Andrew Flemming

VP of Sales and Marketing

+1 (763) 447-5247

aflemming@onceteam.com

Related Files

iLOX PR.pdf

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agricultural-lighting-leaders-announce-acquisition-reshaping-the-future-of-the-market-300669475.html

SOURCE Once Inc.