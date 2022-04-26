Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany to record USD 679.51 Mn Growth | OEM business segment to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

Apr 26, 2022, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany" report by Technavio presents a comprehensive study and presentation of demand drivers, market trends, restraints, market size, and forecasts over the period of 2021 to 2026.
Backed by the collective presentation of research findings, the research report on the agricultural machinery in Germany provides insights into the competitive scenario, untapped geographies, market positioning of vendors, recent developments and investments, and other important statistics.
Request Our Sample Report for a brief understanding of what our full report actually offers.
Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany: Segmentation and Coverage
To aid businesses in better decision making and understand the niche areas, the agricultural machinery market in Germany is analyzed by type (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others) and business (OEM and aftersales).
By type, the tractors segment is currently generating maximum revenue in the market. The increasing demand for compact tractors, wheeled tractors, track tractors, and orchard tractors for various agricultural purposes have been driving the growth of the segment.
Based on the business, the market will observe high growth in the OEM segment during the forecast period. The increasing number of scalable solutions offered by OEMs to meet evolving end-user demands is driving the segment's growth.
Discover key segments to invest in over the forecast period in the agricultural machinery market in Germany. Get highlights by Downloading Our Sample Report
Vendor Insights
The report provides detailed insights on the future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments by vendors. It provides insights into how the vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, customer base, product innovation, and other important aspects.
The agricultural machinery market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.
The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
- AGCO Corp.
- Agrale SA
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere and Co.
- HORSCH Maschinen GmbH
- Kubota Corp.
- Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
- SDF Spa
- Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Get an idea of the market share and competitiveness of vendors in the market. Request a Sample Report
Growth Drivers and Restraints:
The agricultural machinery market in Germany is driven by increasing farm mechanization. Germany is popular for its technical expertise in the field of engineering. The country has a large pool of well-trained staff to handle the state-of-the-art agricultural machinery. This has resulted in a large scale deployment of technology in the agricultural sector. Besides, farmers in Germany receive annual payments from the European Union for their investments in agricultural practices, which is enabling them to purchase sophisticated machinery. All these factors are propelling the agricultural machinery market in Germany to witness an incremental growth of USD 679.51 million between 2021 and 2026.
On the other hand, the high cost of agricultural machinery will be hindering the growth of the market. Over the years, the cost of agricultural machinery in Germany has increased owing to the introduction of larger machines, new technologies, increasing energy prices, and the rising cost of spare parts. In addition, the volatility in commodity prices and fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging the growth of market players.
Download Our Sample Report to identify other drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the market growth.
Related Reports:
Global Farm Equipment Rental Market 2022-2026: USD 14.89 billion incremental growth expected at 7.78% CAGR. Download Report Sample
Global Agricultural Machinery Market 2022-2026: USD 45.98 billion incremental growth expected at 5.87% CAGR. Download Report Sample
|
Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 679.51 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.25
|
Performing market contribution
|
Germany at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AGCO Corp., Agrale SA, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF Spa, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06 Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value Chain Analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution and logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Aftermarket and service
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5. Market Segmentation by Type
5.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Tractors
- Harvesting machinery
- Haying machinery
- Planting and fertilizing machinery
- Others
Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type
5.3 Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Tractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Harvesting machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 27: Haying machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 29: Planting and fertilizing machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.8 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type
6 Market Segmentation by Business
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- OEM
- Aftersales
Exhibit 33: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Business
Exhibit 34: Comparison by Business
6.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Aftersales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 37: Aftersales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 38: Aftersales - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Business
Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Business
7. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 40: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing farm mechanization
8.1.2 Increasing cost of farm labor
8.1.3 Growing demand for high-capacity machinery
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 High costs of agricultural machinery
8.2.2 Volatility of commodity prices
8.2.3 Fluctuating raw material prices
Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advent of digitalization and connected technology in the Agriculture Sector
8.3.2 Surging demand for food crops
8.3.3 Increasing agricultural labor cost
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 44: Industry Risk
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 46: agricultural machineryMarket positioning of vendorsagricultural machinery
10.3 AGCO Corp.
Exhibit 47: AGCO Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 48: AGCO Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 49: AGCO Corp.- Key news
Exhibit 50: AGCO Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 51: AGCO Corp. - Segment focus
10.4 Agrale SA
Exhibit 52: Agrale SA - Overview
Exhibit 53: Agrale SA - Product and service
Exhibit 54: Agrale SA - Key offerings
10.5 CLAAS Group
Exhibit 55: CLAAS Group - Overview
Exhibit 56: CLAAS Group - Product and service
Exhibit 57: CLAAS Group-Key news
Exhibit 58: CLAAS Group - Key offerings
10.6 CNH Industrial NV
Exhibit 59: CNH Industrial NV - Overview
Exhibit 60: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments
Exhibit 61: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 62: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus
10.7 Deere and Co.
Exhibit 63: Deere and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 64: Deere and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 65: Deere and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 66: Deere and Co. - Segment focus
10.8 HORSCH Maschinen GmbH
Exhibit 67: HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Overview
Exhibit 68: HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Product and service
Exhibit 69: HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Key offerings
10.9 Kubota Corp.
Exhibit 70: Kubota Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Kubota Corp. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus
10.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
Exhibit 74: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 75: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 76: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 77: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus
10.11 SDF Spa
Exhibit 78: SDF Spa - Overview
Exhibit 79: SDF Spa - Product and service
Exhibit 80: SDF Spa - Key offerings
10.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Exhibit 81: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 82: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 83: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 87: agricultural machineryagricultural machineryInformation sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article