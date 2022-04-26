Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany to record USD 679.51 Mn Growth | OEM business segment to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

Request Our Sample Report for a brief understanding of what our full report actually offers.

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany: Segmentation and Coverage

To aid businesses in better decision making and understand the niche areas, the agricultural machinery market in Germany is analyzed by type (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others) and business (OEM and aftersales).

By type, the tractors segment is currently generating maximum revenue in the market. The increasing demand for compact tractors, wheeled tractors, track tractors, and orchard tractors for various agricultural purposes have been driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the business, the market will observe high growth in the OEM segment during the forecast period. The increasing number of scalable solutions offered by OEMs to meet evolving end-user demands is driving the segment's growth.

Vendor Insights

The report provides detailed insights on the future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments by vendors. It provides insights into how the vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, customer base, product innovation, and other important aspects.

The agricultural machinery market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

AGCO Corp.

Agrale SA

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial NV

Deere and Co.

HORSCH Maschinen GmbH

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

SDF Spa

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers and Restraints:

The agricultural machinery market in Germany is driven by increasing farm mechanization. Germany is popular for its technical expertise in the field of engineering. The country has a large pool of well-trained staff to handle the state-of-the-art agricultural machinery. This has resulted in a large scale deployment of technology in the agricultural sector. Besides, farmers in Germany receive annual payments from the European Union for their investments in agricultural practices, which is enabling them to purchase sophisticated machinery. All these factors are propelling the agricultural machinery market in Germany to witness an incremental growth of USD 679.51 million between 2021 and 2026.

On the other hand, the high cost of agricultural machinery will be hindering the growth of the market. Over the years, the cost of agricultural machinery in Germany has increased owing to the introduction of larger machines, new technologies, increasing energy prices, and the rising cost of spare parts. In addition, the volatility in commodity prices and fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging the growth of market players.

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 679.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.25 Performing market contribution Germany at 100% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGCO Corp., Agrale SA, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF Spa, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Tractors

Harvesting machinery

Haying machinery

Planting and fertilizing machinery

Others

Exhibit 20: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Type

5.3 Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Tractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Harvesting machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Haying machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Planting and fertilizing machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Business

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

OEM

Aftersales

Exhibit 33: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Business

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Business

6.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Aftersales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Aftersales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Aftersales - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Business

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Business

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing farm mechanization

8.1.2 Increasing cost of farm labor

8.1.3 Growing demand for high-capacity machinery

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High costs of agricultural machinery

8.2.2 Volatility of commodity prices

8.2.3 Fluctuating raw material prices

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Advent of digitalization and connected technology in the Agriculture Sector

8.3.2 Surging demand for food crops

8.3.3 Increasing agricultural labor cost

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: agricultural machineryMarket positioning of vendorsagricultural machinery

10.3 AGCO Corp.

Exhibit 47: AGCO Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 48: AGCO Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 49: AGCO Corp.- Key news

Exhibit 50: AGCO Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: AGCO Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Agrale SA

Exhibit 52: Agrale SA - Overview

Exhibit 53: Agrale SA - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Agrale SA - Key offerings

10.5 CLAAS Group

Exhibit 55: CLAAS Group - Overview

Exhibit 56: CLAAS Group - Product and service

Exhibit 57: CLAAS Group-Key news

Exhibit 58: CLAAS Group - Key offerings

10.6 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 59: CNH Industrial NV - Overview

Exhibit 60: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments

Exhibit 61: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

10.7 Deere and Co.

Exhibit 63: Deere and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Deere and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Deere and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 66: Deere and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 HORSCH Maschinen GmbH

Exhibit 67: HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 68: HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 69: HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Key offerings

10.9 Kubota Corp.

Exhibit 70: Kubota Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Kubota Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Kubota Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 SDF Spa

Exhibit 78: SDF Spa - Overview

Exhibit 79: SDF Spa - Product and service

Exhibit 80: SDF Spa - Key offerings

10.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 83: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 85: Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 87: agricultural machineryagricultural machineryInformation sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

