Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany to record USD 679.51 Mn Growth | OEM business segment to create significant growth opportunities | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany" report by Technavio presents a comprehensive study and presentation of demand drivers, market trends, restraints, market size, and forecasts over the period of 2021 to 2026.

Backed by the collective presentation of research findings, the research report on the agricultural machinery in Germany provides insights into the competitive scenario, untapped geographies, market positioning of vendors, recent developments and investments, and other important statistics.

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany: Segmentation and Coverage

To aid businesses in better decision making and understand the niche areas, the agricultural machinery market in Germany is analyzed by type (tractors, harvesting machinery, haying machinery, planting and fertilizing machinery, and others) and business (OEM and aftersales).

By type, the tractors segment is currently generating maximum revenue in the market. The increasing demand for compact tractors, wheeled tractors, track tractors, and orchard tractors for various agricultural purposes have been driving the growth of the segment.

Based on the business, the market will observe high growth in the OEM segment during the forecast period. The increasing number of scalable solutions offered by OEMs to meet evolving end-user demands is driving the segment's growth.

Vendor Insights

The report provides detailed insights on the future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments by vendors. It provides insights into how the vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, customer base, product innovation, and other important aspects.

The agricultural machinery market in Germany is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.  

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • AGCO Corp.
  • Agrale SA
  • CLAAS Group
  • CNH Industrial NV
  • Deere and Co.
  • HORSCH Maschinen GmbH
  • Kubota Corp.
  • Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.
  • SDF Spa
  • Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers and Restraints:

The agricultural machinery market in Germany is driven by increasing farm mechanization. Germany is popular for its technical expertise in the field of engineering. The country has a large pool of well-trained staff to handle the state-of-the-art agricultural machinery. This has resulted in a large scale deployment of technology in the agricultural sector. Besides, farmers in Germany receive annual payments from the European Union for their investments in agricultural practices, which is enabling them to purchase sophisticated machinery. All these factors are propelling the agricultural machinery market in Germany to witness an incremental growth of USD 679.51 million between 2021 and 2026.

On the other hand, the high cost of agricultural machinery will be hindering the growth of the market. Over the years, the cost of agricultural machinery in Germany has increased owing to the introduction of larger machines, new technologies, increasing energy prices, and the rising cost of spare parts. In addition, the volatility in commodity prices and fluctuating prices of raw materials are challenging the growth of market players.

Agricultural Machinery Market in Germany Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.59%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 679.51 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.25

Performing market contribution

Germany at 100%

Key consumer countries

Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AGCO Corp., Agrale SA, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., SDF Spa, and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary 

  1.1 Market Overview

  Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

  Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

  Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

  Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

  Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape 

  2.1 Market ecosystem 

  Exhibit 06  Parent market

  Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

  2.2 Value Chain Analysis 

  Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery

  2.2.1 Inputs

  2.2.2 Inbound logistics

  2.2.3 Operations

  2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

  2.2.5 Marketing and sales

  2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

3. Market Sizing 

  3.1 Market definition

  Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

  3.2 Market segment analysis 

  Exhibit 10:  Market segments

  3.3 Market size 2021 

  3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

  3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

  3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

  Exhibit 11:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

  Exhibit 12:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis 

  4.1 Five Forces Summary 

  Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

  4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 

  Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

  4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 

  Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

  4.4 Threat of new entrants 

  Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

  4.5 Threat of substitutes 

  Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

  4.6 Threat of rivalry 

  Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

  4.7 Market condition

  Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type 

  5.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Tractors
  • Harvesting machinery
  • Haying machinery
  • Planting and fertilizing machinery
  • Others

  Exhibit 20:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  5.2 Comparison by Type 

  Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Type

  5.3 Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 22:  Tractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 23:  Tractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.4 Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 24:  Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 25:  Harvesting machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.5 Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 26:  Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 27:  Haying machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.6 Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 28:  Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 29:  Planting and fertilizing machinery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 30:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 31:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  5.8 Market opportunity by Type 

  Exhibit 32:  Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Business 

  6.1 Market segments

  The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • OEM
  • Aftersales

  Exhibit 33:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

  6.2 Comparison by Business 

  Exhibit 34:  Comparison by Business

  6.3 OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 35:  OEM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 36:  OEM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  6.4 Aftersales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

  Exhibit 37:  Aftersales - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

  Exhibit 38:  Aftersales - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

  6.5 Market opportunity by Business 

  Exhibit 39:  Market opportunity by Business

7. Customer landscape 

  Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

  7.1 Overview

  Exhibit 40:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 

  8.1 Market drivers 

  8.1.1 Increasing farm mechanization

  8.1.2 Increasing cost of farm labor

  8.1.3 Growing demand for high-capacity machinery

  8.2 Market challenges 

  8.2.1 High costs of agricultural machinery

  8.2.2 Volatility of commodity prices

  8.2.3 Fluctuating raw material prices

  Exhibit 41:  Impact of drivers and challenges

  8.3 Market trends 

  8.3.1 Advent of digitalization and connected technology in the Agriculture Sector

  8.3.2 Surging demand for food crops

  8.3.3 Increasing agricultural labor cost

9. Vendor Landscape 

  9.1 Overview

  Exhibit 42:  Vendor landscape

  9.2 Landscape disruption 

  Exhibit 43:  Landscape disruption

  Exhibit 44: Industry Risk

10. Vendor Analysis 

  10.1 Vendors covered 

  Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

  10.2 Market positioning of vendors 

  Exhibit 46: agricultural machineryMarket positioning of vendorsagricultural machinery

  10.3 AGCO Corp.

  Exhibit 47:  AGCO Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 48:  AGCO Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 49:  AGCO Corp.- Key news

  Exhibit 50:  AGCO Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 51:  AGCO Corp. - Segment focus

  10.4 Agrale SA 

  Exhibit 52:  Agrale SA - Overview

  Exhibit 53:  Agrale SA - Product and service

  Exhibit 54:  Agrale SA - Key offerings

  10.5 CLAAS Group 

  Exhibit 55:  CLAAS Group - Overview

  Exhibit 56:  CLAAS Group - Product and service

  Exhibit 57:  CLAAS Group-Key news

  Exhibit 58:  CLAAS Group - Key offerings

  10.6 CNH Industrial NV 

  Exhibit 59:  CNH Industrial NV - Overview

  Exhibit 60:  CNH Industrial NV - Business segments

  Exhibit 61:  CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings

  Exhibit 62:  CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

  10.7 Deere and Co. 

  Exhibit 63:  Deere and Co. - Overview

  Exhibit 64:  Deere and Co. - Business segments

  Exhibit 65:  Deere and Co. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 66:  Deere and Co. - Segment focus

  10.8 HORSCH Maschinen GmbH 

  Exhibit 67:  HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Overview

  Exhibit 68:  HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Product and service

  Exhibit 69:  HORSCH Maschinen GmbH - Key offerings

  10.9 Kubota Corp. 

  Exhibit 70:  Kubota Corp. - Overview

  Exhibit 71:  Kubota Corp. - Business segments

  Exhibit 72:  Kubota Corp. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 73:  Kubota Corp. - Segment focus

  10.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. 

  Exhibit 74:  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 75:  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments

  Exhibit 76:  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings

  Exhibit 77:  Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

  10.11 SDF Spa 

  Exhibit 78:  SDF Spa - Overview

  Exhibit 79:  SDF Spa - Product and service

  Exhibit 80:  SDF Spa - Key offerings

  10.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. 

  Exhibit 81:  Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview

  Exhibit 82:  Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service

  Exhibit 83:  Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix 

  11.1 Scope of the report 

  11.1.1 Market definition 

  11.1.2 Objectives 

  11.1.3 Notes and caveats

  11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 

  Exhibit 84:  Currency conversion rates for US$

  11.3 Research methodology 

  Exhibit 85:  Research Methodology

  Exhibit 86:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

  Exhibit 87: agricultural machineryagricultural machineryInformation sources

  11.4 List of abbreviations 

  Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations

