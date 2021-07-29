Agricultural Machinery Market in India | Post COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis | Technavio

Factors such as government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices and the availability of financing options for agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The agricultural machinery market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.

Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Agricultural Machinery Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Tractors



Harvesting Machinery



Haying Machinery



Planting And Fertilizing Machinery



Others

Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the agricultural machinery market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGCO Corp., Amalgamations Group, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Escorts Ltd., International Tractors Ltd., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

The agricultural machinery market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The adoption of contract farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining availability of arable land will hamper market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the agricultural machinery market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural machinery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural machinery market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural machinery market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Tractors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGCO Corp.

Amalgamations Group

CLAAS Group

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

Escorts Ltd.

International Tractors Ltd.

ISEKI & Co. Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

