Agricultural Machinery Market in India | Post COVID-19 Pandemic Impact Analysis | Technavio
Jul 29, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 1.87 billion is expected in the agricultural machinery market in India during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the agricultural machinery market in India in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices and the availability of financing options for agriculture will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The agricultural machinery market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period.
Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Agricultural Machinery Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Tractors
- Harvesting Machinery
- Haying Machinery
- Planting And Fertilizing Machinery
- Others
Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the agricultural machinery market in India provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AGCO Corp., Amalgamations Group, CLAAS Group, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Escorts Ltd., International Tractors Ltd., ISEKI & Co. Ltd., Kubota Corp., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Agricultural Machinery Market in India size
- Agricultural Machinery Market in India trends
- Agricultural Machinery Market in India industry analysis
The agricultural machinery market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The adoption of contract farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the declining availability of arable land will hamper market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the agricultural machinery market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural machinery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the agricultural machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the agricultural machinery market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural machinery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Tractors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Harvesting machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Haying machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Planting and fertilizing machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGCO Corp.
- Amalgamations Group
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere & Co.
- Escorts Ltd.
- International Tractors Ltd.
- ISEKI & Co. Ltd.
- Kubota Corp.
- Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
