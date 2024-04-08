Agricultural Machinery Market In US size is set to grow by USD 10.17 bn from 2024-2028,rising adoption of advanced agricultural machinery boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global agricultural machinery market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 10.17 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. The US agricultural machinery market is thriving, driven by advanced technologies like GPS guidance, precision farming tools, telematics, and automation from companies such as CNH Industrial, Kubota, and CLAAS KGAA. These innovations optimize inputs, enhance efficiency, and reduce environmental impact through data-driven insights and real-time monitoring. Key players include FAME scheme, JFarm Service, MacAllister Rentals, and Farmkart. Precision agriculture, IoT applications, and AI-based equipment are transforming large-scale farming in developed and developing countries, complying with emission regulations like TREM Stage-IV.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Machinery Market in US 2024-2028

For more insights on the historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Request a sample report

Agricultural Machinery Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10.17 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.06 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled AGCO Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CLAAS KGaA mBH,

CNH Industrial N.V., Daedong Corp., Deere and Co.,

Doosan Corp., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, J C

Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kinze Manufacturing Inc.,

Kubota Corp., LS Tractor USA, Mahindra and Mahindra

Ltd., The New York Blower Co., Vermeer Corp.,

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., Zetor North America,

EQUIPMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC., and GVM Inc.

Segment Overview

This agricultural machinery market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Land development and seedbed preparation, Sowing and planting, Harvesting and threshing, Others) Type (Tractors, Harvesting, Haying machinery, Planting and fertilizing machinery, Plowing and cultivating machinery) Geography (North America)

Market segmentation by Application

The Agricultural Machinery Market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies in farming. Precision agriculture, including GPS-guided systems, automated steering, and variable rate technology, is driving demand for modern tractors and equipment from leading manufacturers like CNH Industrial, Kubota, and CLAAS KGAA. The US agriculture sector faces labor challenges, with high labor costs and a shrinking labor force, leading to increased mechanization and automation. Technological advancements, such as IoT applications, GPS solutions, and AI-based equipment, are also contributing to this trend. Pre-owned agriculture equipment and economic surveys indicate a robust agriculture economy. The Inflation Reduction Act and emission regulations are influencing the market, with rental services like MacAllister Rentals, KhetiGaadi, etHekwini Municipality, and Farmkart offering solutions. Developing countries are also adopting advanced agriculture machinery to increase productivity and food security on arable land through large-scale farming. Regulatory bodies like the Farm Service Agency and the Department of Agriculture are promoting mechanization to ensure food security and maintain Gross Domestic Product growth. TREM Stage-IV emission regulations are also shaping the market.

Geography Overview

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2018 - 2022) and forecast market size- Download a Sample Report

The Agricultural Machinery Market in the US is driven by precision agriculture practices, fueled by data analytics and AI. Farm equipment, including tractors from CNH Industrial, Kubota, and Claas KGAA, are equipped with sensors, GPS technology, and AI algorithms for real-time data collection and analysis. This enables farmers to optimize crop yields by adjusting cultivation practices based on soil quality, moisture levels, and weather patterns. Technological advancements, such as IoT applications, GPS solutions, and AI-based equipment, are transforming the agriculture economy, particularly in large-scale farming operations. Pre-owned agriculture equipment and emission regulations are also key considerations in this market.

The agricultural machinery market in the US is hindered by the high cost of equipment like tractors, with prices ranging from USD30,000 to USD150,000 . Small to medium-sized farmers find these substantial investments prohibitive. Ongoing expenses add to the financial burden. Key players include FAME scheme, JFarm Service, CNH Industrial, Kubota, and CLAAS KGAA. Technological advancements in precision agriculture, IoT applications, GPS solutions, and AI-based equipment are driving market growth. Economic surveys highlight the impact of machinery costs on the agriculture economy and food security. Pre-owned equipment and rental services offer alternatives. Emission regulations and inflation reduction acts also influence the market.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2018 - 2022) and forecast period(2024-2028)- Request a sample report!

Research Analysis

The Agricultural Machinery Market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by the need for food security and the expansion of arable land through large-scale farming. The labor force is being supplemented by mechanization, with companies like CNH Industrial and Kubota leading the way in tractor production. The Inflation Reduction Act is expected to boost the market further by incentivizing the adoption of farm mechanization and agricultural equipment. MacAllister Rentals, KhetiGaadi, and Farmkart are among the key players offering pre-owned agriculture equipment, making technological advancements more accessible to farmers. Emission regulations, such as TREM Stage-IV, are pushing the industry towards more efficient and eco-friendly tractors and farm machinery.

Market Research Overview

The Agricultural Machinery Market in the US is experiencing significant growth, driven by the need for increased productivity and efficiency in farming operations. Farm machinery such as tractors, harvesters, and plows are essential tools in modern agriculture, and their advanced features, like precision farming technology and automation, are transforming the industry. The market is segmented into various types of machinery, including tillage equipment, planting equipment, and harvesting equipment. Key players in the US Agricultural Machinery Market include Deere & Company, CNH Industrial, and Arable Land Company. The market is also influenced by factors such as government policies, technological advancements, and consumer preferences. The market is projected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, with a focus on sustainability and innovation.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Land Development And Seedbed Preparation



Sowing And Planting



Harvesting And Threshing



Others

Type

Tractors



Harvesting



Haying Machinery



Planting And Fertilizing Machinery



Plowing And Cultivating Machinery

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Press Contact Information:

Archana Singh

[email protected]

892-852-1041

SOURCE Technavio