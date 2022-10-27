Agricultural Microbials Market to grow by USD 4.3 Bn by 2026, The Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural microbials market in the fertilizers & agricultural chemicals industry is expected to grow by USD 4.3 billion from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the agricultural microbials market will progress at a CAGR of 14.19%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free Sample Report.

Agricultural Microbials Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Microbials Market 2022-2026

Technavio categorizes the global agricultural microbials market as a part of the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals market within the overall global chemical industry. Our research report has thoroughly covered external factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the agricultural microbials market during the forecast period.

Agricultural Microbials Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Agricultural Microbials Market: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including AgBiome Inc., AGRICULTURE SOLUTIONS INC., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biomar Microbial Technologies, Certis Usa LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corteva Inc., Koppert Biological Systems, LOCUS AG SOLUTIONS, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC.

Major Vendors with key Offerings

AgBiome Inc.: The company offers agricultural microbials that stimulate natural plant processes, allowing the full expression of the plant's genetic potential, especially under stress conditions.

The company offers agricultural microbials that stimulate natural plant processes, allowing the full expression of the plant's genetic potential, especially under stress conditions. Arysta LifeScience Corp.: The company offers agricultural microbials which are obtained from exclusive vegetal sources that increase crop yield and marketable quality with the application at the flowering and fruiting stage.

The company offers agricultural microbials which are obtained from exclusive vegetal sources that increase crop yield and marketable quality with the application at the flowering and fruiting stage. BASF SE: The company offers agricultural microbials which help keep plants safe from some of the most damaging pests during critical early development stages, helping deliver higher yield potential.

The company offers agricultural microbials which help keep plants safe from some of the most damaging pests during critical early development stages, helping deliver higher yield potential. Bayer AG: The company offers agricultural microbials which are beneficial for crop production and used as protection tools that are largely created from living organisms.

The company offers agricultural microbials which are beneficial for crop production and used as protection tools that are largely created from living organisms. Certis Usa LLC:The company offers agricultural microbials which provide plants with silicon, an often overlooked nutrient that helps plants deal with stress, temperature fluctuations, drought, salinity, and metal toxicity.

Agricultural Microbials Market Scope

The agricultural microbials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growing adoption of organic farming will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the Issues with product affordability will hamper the market growth.

Agricultural Microbials Market: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Cereals And Grains



Oilseeds And Pulses



Fruits And Vegetables



Other

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Agricultural Microbials Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural microbials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural microbials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural microbials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural microbials market vendors

Agricultural Microbials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.19% Market growth 2022-2026 $4.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.88 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgBiome Inc., AGRICULTURE SOLUTIONS INC., Arysta LifeScience Corp., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biomar Microbial Technologies, Certis Usa LLC, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corteva Inc., Emnz, Isagro Spa, Koppert Biological Systems, Lallemand Inc., LOCUS AG SOLUTIONS, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Novozymes AS, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., and Verdesian Life Sciences LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Crop Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Crop Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Crop Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Crop Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Crop Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Crop Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Crop Type

5.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Oilseeds and pulses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Oilseeds and pulses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oilseeds and pulses - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Other - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Other - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Crop Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Crop Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AgBiome Inc.

Exhibit 97: AgBiome Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AgBiome Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: AgBiome Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Arysta LifeScience Corp.

Exhibit 100: Arysta LifeScience Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Arysta LifeScience Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Arysta LifeScience Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 103: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 104: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 105: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 106: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Bayer AG

Exhibit 108: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 109: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Bayer AG - Segment focus

10.7 Certis Usa LLC

Exhibit 112: Certis Usa LLC - Overview



Exhibit 113: Certis Usa LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Certis Usa LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 115: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 116: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 118: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

10.9 Koppert Biological Systems

Exhibit 120: Koppert Biological Systems - Overview



Exhibit 121: Koppert Biological Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Koppert Biological Systems - Key offerings

10.10 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Exhibit 123: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 126: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 127: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 129: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

10.12 Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Exhibit 131: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Syngenta Crop Protection AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

Nutrient content: Single nutrient: It contains one nutrient, either macronutrient or micronutrient,

Type of combination: Mixed fertilizers: Refer to two or more types of fertilizers physically mixed for better result,

Mechanism of action: Slow-release

