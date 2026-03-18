Agricultural Micronutrients Market worth $8.19 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the agricultural micronutrients market is estimated to be USD 5.39 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2030

2021–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.39 billion

USD 5.39 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.19 billion

USD 8.19 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.6%

Agricultural Micronutrients Market Trends & Insights:

The rising demand for micronutrients that improve crop yield, quality, nutrient uptake efficiency, and resilience to various stresses, such as insects, diseases, and climatic extremes, across crop types, including cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, and oils & pulses, will boost the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share of 43% of the agricultural micronutrients market in 2025.

By type, the molybdeum segment is expected to dominate with a market share of 34.9% of the agricultural micronutrients market in 2025.

By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period.

By form, the non-chelated micronutrients segment is estimated to hold a 69.1% market share in 2025.

By mode of application, the foliar application segment is expected to lead by 36.9% of the agricultural micronutrients market in 2025.

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Agricultural micronutrients have wide applications in basal and specialty fertilizers, foliar sprays, fertigation systems, and customized crop nutrition programs. Continuous product innovations have led to chelated, slow-release, and high-efficiency formulations that provide consistent nutrient availability and enhanced crop uptake. This helps reduce nutrient losses, improve crop performance, and yield reproducible results across diverse soil types and variable agro-climatic conditions. Simultaneously, growing interest in sustainable agriculture, efficient input use, and increasing need for regulatory compliance is fostering broader acceptance of value-added micronutrient products. Thus, micronutrients are becoming an important factor in enhancing yield potential, crop quality, stress tolerance, and long-term soil productivity.

Asia Pacific will dominate the global agricultural micronutrients market due to high cropping intensity and increasing awareness of micronutrient deficiencies across diverse soil profiles. The region continues to strengthen demand through its focus on improving farm productivity, with government-backed programs in soil health and gradual adoption of modern agronomic practices. In addition, increased cultivation of commercial, export-oriented crops is further driving market growth in emerging and developing economies.

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Based on crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to witness significant growth due to the higher nutrient sensitivity of horticultural crops and their direct response to precise micronutrient application. Increased consumer demand for high-quality fresh produce, together with the motivation to improve yield consistency, visual quality, shelf life, and export compliance, has encouraged growers to incorporate micronutrients into horticulture-focused nutrition programs more often.

In terms of form, non-chelated micronutrients continue to dominate the market due to their relative costliness, wide availability, and well-established tradition in conventional farming systems. These products remain widely applied in both large-scale and price-sensitive agricultural markets, especially where traditional fertilizer applications are more prevalent, thereby sustaining their strong position in overall market demand.

Top Companies in the Agricultural Micronutrients Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Nufarm (Australia), Yara International ASA (Norway), Coromandel International Limited (India), The Mosaic Company (US), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd (Israel), Manvert (Spain), Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd (India), Stoller Enterprises, Inc. (US), Balchem Corp. (US), and ATP Nutrition (Canada).

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Browse Adjacent Reports @ Agriculture Industry Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Asia Pacific Agriculture Micronutrients Market by Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Copper), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), Form (Chelated, Non-Chelated), Crop Type, and Country - Forecast to 2030

Europe Agriculture Micronutrients Market by Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Copper), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), Form (Chelated, Non-Chelated Micronutrients), Crop Type and Country - Forecast to 2030

North America Agriculture Micronutrients Market by Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Copper), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation), Form (Chelated, Non-Chelated Micronutrients), Crop Type and Country - Forecast to 2030

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