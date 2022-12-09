Agricultural pesticides market to grow by 3.75% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased use of herbicides will drive growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural pesticides market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Pesticides Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, NACL Industries Ltd., Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Ltd. Liability Co., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type, Product, and Region

The agricultural pesticides market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the agricultural pesticides market was valued at USD 87,240.23 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 26,599.55 million. The agricultural pesticides market size is forecasted to grow by USD 25,123.05 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.49% according to Technavio.

Agricultural pesticides market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Agricultural pesticides market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd.: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as Acifluorfen.

The company offers agricultural pesticides such as Acifluorfen. Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as neonicotinoid insecticides.

The company offers agricultural pesticides such as neonicotinoid insecticides. Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group: The company offers agricultural pesticides such as glyphosate.

Agricultural pesticides market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

Increased use of herbicides

Rise in demand in developing countries

Shrinking arable land

Key Challenges:

Challenging regulatory environment

Growing concerns related to health risks

Growing interest in organic products

What are the Key Data Covered in this agricultural pesticides market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the agricultural pesticides market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the agricultural pesticides market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the agricultural pesticides market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural pesticides market vendors

Agricultural Pesticides Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 25,123.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, South America, Europe, North America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADAMA Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., FMC Corp., Isagro Spa, NACL Industries Ltd., Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical and Chemicals Ltd. Liability Co., Novozymes AS, Nufarm Ltd., Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical Co. Ltd., Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural Investment Group, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, UPL Ltd., Wynca Group, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global agricultural pesticides market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global agricultural pesticides market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Herbicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Herbicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Herbicides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Herbicides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Herbicides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Insecticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Insecticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Fungicides and bactericides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Fungicides and bactericides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fungicides and bactericides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Fungicides and bactericides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Fungicides and bactericides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Synthetic pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Synthetic pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Synthetic pesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Synthetic pesticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Synthetic pesticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Biopesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Biopesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Biopesticides - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Biopesticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Biopesticides - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ADAMA Ltd.

Exhibit 116: ADAMA Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: ADAMA Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: ADAMA Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ADAMA Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 125: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Bayer AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.6 Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Cropnosys India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 133: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 FMC Corp.

Exhibit 138: FMC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: FMC Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: FMC Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Isagro Spa

Exhibit 141: Isagro Spa - Overview



Exhibit 142: Isagro Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Isagro Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Isagro Spa - Segment focus

12.10 NACL Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 145: NACL Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: NACL Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: NACL Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: NACL Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical

Exhibit 149: Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical - Overview



Exhibit 150: Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical - Key offerings

12.12 Novozymes AS

Exhibit 152: Novozymes AS - Overview



Exhibit 153: Novozymes AS - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Novozymes AS - Key news



Exhibit 155: Novozymes AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Novozymes AS - Segment focus

12.13 Nufarm Ltd.

Exhibit 157: Nufarm Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nufarm Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Nufarm Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Nufarm Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Nufarm Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical

Exhibit 162: Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical - Overview



Exhibit 163: Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Shandong Weifang Rainbow Chemical - Key offerings

12.15 Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural

Exhibit 165: Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural - Overview



Exhibit 166: Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Sichuan Fuhua Agricultural - Key offerings

12.16 Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Sinochem Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 171: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 172: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 175: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 176: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 177: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 178: Research methodology



Exhibit 179: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 180: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 181: List of abbreviations

