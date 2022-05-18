Agricultural Robots Market to Reach USD 16120 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 18.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Agricultural Robots market is Segmented by Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles(UAVs)/Drones, Milking Robots, Automated Harvesting Systems, Driverless Tractors, Other Robots) By Application (Harvesting Management, Field Mapping Dairy, Farm Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Pruning Management, Weather Tracking and Forecasting Inventory Management, Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Agriculture & Forestry Category.

The Agricultural Robots market size is estimated to be worth USD 5820.3 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 16120 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 18.5% during the review period.

The major factor driving Agricultural Robots Market

Growing population and labor shortages, maturing IoT and navigation technologies, and the COVID-19 pandemic are just a few of the factors driving the growth of the Agricultural Robots market.

Agricultural robots aid in increasing efficiency, lowering operating costs and enabling the most advanced precision farming techniques. As a result, the adoption of agriculture robots is expected to rise, propelling the Agricultural Robots Market forward.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AGRICULTURAL ROBOTS MARKET

Increasing demand for Dairy Management is expected to drive the growth of the Agricultural Robots Market. In the case of milking cows, robots can save up to 30% on labor costs. Farmers can also focus on other sources of income by spending less time in the barn. Automatic milking systems collect data on milk quantity and quality, as well as cow health, allowing farmers to better manage their herds. Robots and increased milking frequency from twice daily to 2.5 to 3.0 times daily result in 3 to 5 pounds of milk per cow per day, according to most studies. Installing dairy robots has the advantage of saving schedule time and thus improving the quality of life for dairy farmers. Regardless of the farm size, automated drones can be used to monitor nearly every aspect of the stock and move the herd around the grazing fields more easily. Ranchers can use drone technology to improve animal welfare and comply with ever-increasing compliance requirements, among other things.

Agricultural tasks are frequently physically demanding, repetitive, and boring. Increased automation and robotization are urgently needed in the agricultural industry to meet rising demand and compensate for labor shortages. Wheat, corn, and potato crops ripen uniformly on the field, allowing for efficient mass harvesting by large machines at a single point in time. Aside from labor and cost savings, robotic harvesting has other advantages. Robots operate with a high level of consistency, with no individual or temporal variations, unlike humans. In addition, while harvesting, robots can inspect the crop for diseases and monitor crop development, allowing for better farm management and optimizing the food-production chain. These factors increase the adoption of robots in harvesting thereby driving the growth of the Agricultural Robots Market.

The growing need for Field Management is expected to fuel the Agricultural Robots Market. Manual labor and land-based machinery are far less safe and efficient for treating infected plants. Farmers can plan flight paths only around areas that need to be treated, leaving the healthy parts of the field free of unnecessary chemicals, thanks to autonomous flight modes on smart agricultural drones. Agricultural UAV data will assist farmers in making necessary adjustments to ensure that the land remains healthy and productive. Farmers can obtain field data as often as they want thanks to the ease with which drones can be deployed, allowing them to identify problems as soon as they arise and devise a plan of action to mitigate any negative impact these issues may have.

Commercially available irrigation control systems come with a variety of features. These control systems only turn on irrigation when the soil water level falls below a certain level. However, using statistical approaches and geographic information systems, computerized control made it possible to analyze and map spatial soil water data. In layman's terms, precision means delivering irrigation water at the right rate, at the right location, and at the right time. Precision irrigation has many advantages in urban gardening and agriculture, including more efficient municipal water management, increased crop yield, and environmental sustainability. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Agricultural Robots Market.

AGRICULTURAL ROBOT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles(UAVs)/Drones are expected to be the most lucrative segment. Because of its cost-effectiveness and ability to be easily used in farms of various sizes, the UAVs/Drones segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, Harvesting management is expected to be the most profitable segment based on application. Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots because it aids farmers in maximizing yields by helping them understand field variability. Farm owners are being pushed to adopt automated harvesting systems by rising labor costs. Because of the high adoption rate among farmers and growers, automated harvesting management had the largest market share among all applications.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative region. Due to a growing labor shortage and high labor costs in the region, robots and automation are being used to improve productivity and maintain quality standards.

Key Players:

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agco Corporation

Agjunction

DJI

Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

Lely Holding

AG Leader Technology

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

AG Eagle LLC

Agribotix LLC

Autocopter Corp

Blue River Technology

Auroras

Grownetics

Autonomous Tractor

