Agricultural Rollers Market to increase by USD 382.46 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising demand for efficient residue management of soil boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural rollers market is expected to grow by USD 382.46 million between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of over 1.88% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (hydraulic and non-hydraulic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Rollers Market 2023-2027

Rising demand for efficient residue management of soil drives the market growth. Residue management comprises the incorporation of residues at an appropriate level in soil, including straw or leaves, with a view to improving its physical and biochemical characteristics. It also helps in the conservation of carbon and mitigate the emission of greenhouse gas (GHG) into the atmosphere. Hence, such factors drive the market growth.

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the agricultural rollers market: Ag Shield Manufacturing Ltd., Alamo Group Inc., AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE and Co. KG, BACH RUN FARMS LTD., BCS America LLC, Crescent Foundry Company Pvt. Ltd., DALBO A S, Degelman Industries LP, Flaman, Fleming Agri Products Ltd., Hilltop Manufacturing Ltd., HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Husqvarna AB, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mandako Agri Marketing Inc., Remlinger Manufacturing, Rite Way Mfg. Co. Ltd., Summers Manufacturing Inc., Walter Watson Ltd., and Wessex International

Agricultural Rollers Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 1.65% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

Growing inclination toward agricultural folding rollers is a primary trend in the market.

There is an increasing emphasis by manufacturers on the design and development of the equipment to provide added benefits to the farmers.

In addition, it is useful for agricultural rollers with larger working widths.

Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

The rising threat from agricultural implements with built-in rollers is hindering the market.

There is an increasing adoption of rolled fields by farmers for further seedbed preparation.

In addition, the height-adjustable roller in the equipment ensures the proper placement of the seeds and generates the required seed-soil contact.

Hence, the sale of independent tractor units fuelled by the availability of farming machinery impedes market growth.

Key Segments:

The market share growth by the hydraulic segment is significant during the forecast period. The main advantage of hydraulic agricultural rollers is that they are easy to operate compared with non-hydraulic agricultural rollers. In addition, in this segment, the direction of the vehicle's rotation and traveling speed in the field may be automatically changed by the operator. Hence, such factors fuel the segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Agricultural Rollers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 382.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.65 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

