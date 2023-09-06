Agricultural Surfactants Market to increase by USD 438.99 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural surfactants market size is expected to grow by USD 438.99 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture is notably driving the agricultural surfactants market. However, factors such as regulatory compliance may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (Synthetic and Bio-based), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request FREE Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Surfactants Market 2023-2027

The increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture is driving growth in the agricultural surfactants market. The rising demand for ecologically friendly agrochemical formulations is spurred by the emphasis on sustainable practices. Biodegradable surfactants with minimal environmental impact are gaining traction among farmers and manufacturers. Sustainable agriculture often entails precise agrochemical application, where surfactants ensure consistent coverage and distribution of pesticides on plants. Concurrently, consumers are growing more conscious of the environmental repercussions of their food choices. In response to these evolving consumer preferences, the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, including the incorporation of eco-friendly surfactants, contributes to responsible food production. The escalating uptake of sustainable farming methods is expected to sustain the need for such agricultural surfactants, thereby propelling the growth of the global market throughout the forecast period.

Agricultural Surfactants Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the agricultural surfactants market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BRANDT Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, GarrCo Products Inc., Helena Agri Enterprises LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Interagro UK Ltd., Kao Corp., Lamberti SpA, Lankem Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Solvay SA, and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - The company offers agricultural surfactants such as Envirogem, envirogem ad01, and Envirogem ae. This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Agricultural Surfactants Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The synthetic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Synthetic agricultural surfactants encompass chemical compounds meticulously formulated to augment the efficiency and efficacy of agricultural chemicals, encompassing pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. These surfactants are synthetically engineered with distinct attributes tailored for enhancing the application, transmission, and penetration of agrochemicals onto plant surfaces. The burgeoning expansion of the agricultural sector ushers in a heightened requirement for potent agrochemicals, consequently propelling the demand for surfactants to amplify their performance. The dynamic agricultural landscape experiences fluctuations in the prevalence of pests, insects, and diseases across seasons and regions. Amidst heightened pest pressures, farmers might intensify their pesticide usage, engendering an escalated need for surfactants to optimize their application.

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Challenge - Regulatory compliance is a major challenge hindering market growth.

Agricultural Surfactants Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural surfactants market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the composite rebar market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

The growth of the agricultural surfactants market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of agricultural surfactants market companies

Agricultural Surfactants Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 438.99 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.93 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, BASF SE, Bayer AG, BRANDT Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Corteva Inc., Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, GarrCo Products Inc., Helena Agri Enterprises LLC, Huntsman International LLC, Interagro UK Ltd., Kao Corp., Lamberti SpA, Lankem Ltd., Nufarm Ltd., Solvay SA, and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

