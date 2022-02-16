Agricultural Tractor Market in North America - 77% of Growth to Originate from the US| Introduction of Driverless Agricultural Tractors to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download FREE Sample Report in minutes!

The agricultural tractor market in North America covers the following areas:

Agricultural Tractor Market in North America - Drivers & Challenges

The introduction of driverless agricultural tractors is one of the key drivers supporting the agricultural tractor market growth in North America. The global population has seen rapid growth, accompanied by greater environmental awareness, and therefore farmers must produce more food more sustainably with the same amount of land. Ultimately, autonomous technology will make a difference in the years to come. The factors that will drive the adoption of autonomous tractors are freeing up skilled labor, which can be redeployed, 24/7 working capability, advanced obstacle detection, and others. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, the availability of agricultural tractors on a rental basis is hindering the agricultural tractor market growth in North America. Renting agricultural equipment is a global trend based on the needs of the farmers. The purchase of high-cost machinery is not an option for small-scale farmers who use tractors for a period of three to six months. This is because the average time a tractor is used on the field is 120 days per year. Therefore, it is much more feasible for a small-scale farmer to rent the equipment instead of purchasing it. As more farmers opt for agricultural tractors on a rental basis, it curtails the growth prospects of new units of agricultural tractors.

Agricultural Tractor Market in North America - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

The agricultural tractor market in North America analysis includes segmentation by engine capacity (low power, mid-power, and high power) and geography (US, Canada, and Mexico).

The agricultural tractor market share growth in North America by the low power segment will be significant for revenue generation. On average, a low-power agricultural tractor with 24 hp consumes about one liter of fuel per hour. This is opposed to 14 liters of fuel consumption in tractors with 150 hp. This efficiency attracts various small and mid-sized farmers to purchase low-power agricultural tractors. Thus, the popularity of low-hp agricultural tractors has increased over the years and is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

The agricultural tractor market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AGCO Corp.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere and Co.

Escorts Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Kverneland AS

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

SDF SpA

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

Agricultural Tractor Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.43% Market growth 2022-2026 25.98 thousand units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.59 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 77% Key consumer countries US, Canada, and Mexico Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AGCO Corp., CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Escorts Ltd., Kubota Corp., Kverneland AS, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SDF SpA, and Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Engine capacity

Market segments

Comparison by Engine capacity

Low power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Mid power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

High power - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Engine capacity

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

