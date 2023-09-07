Agricultural Tractor Market Poised for 6.3% CAGR Growth, Fueled by Government Initiatives and Rising Demand for Post-Harvest and Agro-Processing Activities

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Agricultural Tractor Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2030, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agricultural tractor market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market size of approximately US$ 100.18 billion by 2030, according to a recent report. Agriculture remains one of the world's most vital occupations, and modern farming relies heavily on versatile tractors to perform various tasks, including planting, harvesting, and plowing. These adaptable tractors reduce the need for physical labor, significantly increasing overall farming productivity.

Agricultural tractors play a pivotal role in enhancing precision farming through the integration of modern technology, such as GPS guidance systems, real-time data analytics, and precision farming capabilities. These advancements optimize resource utilization, resulting in higher productivity and reduced resource waste. Additionally, autonomous tractors are improving operational efficiency while lowering labor costs. The fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly designs of tractors align with sustainable agricultural practices, making them increasingly appealing to the farming community.

Key Drivers of Agricultural Tractor Market Growth:

Technological Advancements: Innovations such as GPS guidance systems and real-time data analytics are modernizing farming practices, leading to increased tractor adoption. Labor Shortages: Migration of rural labor to urban areas has led to labor shortages in traditional manual farming, driving the need for mechanized farming solutions. Government Initiatives: Governments in developing countries are promoting farm technology adoption by subsidizing equipment purchases and supporting bulk acquisitions through front-end organizations. Demand for Lower-HP Tractors: In emerging economies, lower-horsepower tractors are gaining popularity due to lower disposable incomes of farmers and higher labor costs. Post-Harvest and Agro-Processing: Rising food demand, efficiency optimization, and value addition are driving the expansion of post-harvest and agro-processing activities, increasing the need for tractors.

Global Market Segment Insights:

Drive Types : Four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors are expected to dominate the agricultural tractor market due to their higher horsepower capacity, versatility, and suitability for modern farming tasks.

: Four-wheel-drive (4WD) tractors are expected to dominate the agricultural tractor market due to their higher horsepower capacity, versatility, and suitability for modern farming tasks. Engine Power : The 40 HP to 99 HP range of tractors is projected to lead the market, offering an optimal balance between power and efficiency for various farming tasks.

: The 40 HP to 99 HP range of tractors is projected to lead the market, offering an optimal balance between power and efficiency for various farming tasks. Applications: Post-harvest and agro-processing are experiencing growth due to increasing food demand and the need for value addition, driving the expansion of the agriculture tractor market.

Key Market Players:

Major companies in the global agricultural tractor market include John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO Corporation, KUBOTA Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Claas KGaAmbH, Escorts Ltd., and Titan Machinery Inc., among others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $60.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $100.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3 % Regions Covered Global

