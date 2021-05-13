Agricultural Tractor Market to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during 2021-2025, AGCO Corp. and CLAAS KGaA mbH emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the agricultural tractor market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by engine capacity, which is the leading segment in the market?

The low power segment will lead the engine capacity segment of the agricultural tractor market

The introduction of driverless agricultural tractors and the launch of these tractors with improved features will influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

The YOY in 2021 is estimated at 1.10%.

74% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AGCO Corp., CLAAS KGaA mbH, CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Escorts Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kubota Corp., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The investments in research and development activities and government subsidies to promote the agricultural sector will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this agricultural tractor market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Agricultural Tractor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Agricultural Tractor Market is segmented as below:

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Agricultural Tractor Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The agricultural tractor market report covers the following areas:

Agricultural Tractor Market Size

Agricultural Tractor Market Trends

Agricultural Tractor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of driverless agricultural tractors as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural tractor market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Agricultural Tractor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist agricultural tractor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the agricultural tractor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the agricultural tractor market across APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of agricultural tractor market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

All-wheel drive

Two-wheel drive

Market Segmentation by Engine Capacity

Market segments

Comparison by Engine Capacity

Low power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Mid power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

High power - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Engine Capacity

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AGCO Corp.

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial NV

Deere & Co.

Escorts Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd.

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

