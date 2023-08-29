Agricultural ventilation fans market to grow by USD 429.56 million during 2022-2027 | global rise in agricultural production to improve the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural ventilation fans market is set to grow by USD 429.56 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the global rise in agricultural production. Agriculture is one of the world's largest industries, with countries like India and China using agricultural production to drive international trade. Furthermore, the growth in emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, China, and India has also increased agricultural production output worldwide. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices are emerging market trends. For instance, a collaborative effort between the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of India has delivered significant results. The results are in terms of investing in smallholder agriculture and building the capacity of small farmers to earn higher revenue by capitalizing on new market opportunities. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the agricultural ventilation fans market during the forecast period.

The limitations of vertical farming challenge the growth of the agricultural ventilation fans market. 

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This agricultural ventilation fans market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (greenhouse, dairy/livestock, and equine), product (circulation fans, exhaust fans, duct fans, portable fans, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The greenhouse segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of government regulations related to food safety and animal health, and welfare drive the greenhouse segment. Furthermore, the increasing demand for meat and dairy products across the world is driving the growth of the dairy/livestock segment. As such, farmers are increasing the population of cattle in their livestock units (LSUs), which necessitates the adoption of agricultural ventilation fans to take care of the dairy/livestock. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbi Aerotech B.V.
  • American Coolair Corp.
  • Americraft Mfg Co. Inc.
  • Calder Machine Co.
  • Canarm Ltd.
  • Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.
  • ebm papst Mulfingen GmbH and Co. KG
  • J and D Manufacturing
  • Maico Ventilation Pvt. Ltd.
  • Markair Components Pty Ltd.
  • Maxx Air
  • Multi Wing America Inc.
  • Osborne Industries Inc.
  • Patterson Fan Co.
  • Pinnacle Climate Technologies
  • S and P SISTEMAS DE VENTILACION S.L.U.
  • The New York Blower Co.
  • TPI Corp.
  • Vostermans Ventilation B.V
  • ZIEHL ABEGG SE

Company Offerings

  • Abbi Aerotech B.V. - The company offers agricultural ventilation fans such as ABBIFAN 140XXP 21 Dairy cattle fans, Abbifan 140 XXP 1, and Abbi Ceiling Fan TYPE A.
  • American Coolair Corp. - The company offers agricultural fans such as belt drive fans, evaporate cooling, fiberglass fans, direct drive fans, and power tube fans.
  • Americraft Mfg Co. Inc. - The company offers two types of agricultural ventilation fans such as Belt driven tube axial duct fans and Direct drive tube axial duct fans.

Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 429.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

8.65

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbi Aerotech B.V., American Coolair Corp., Americraft Mfg Co. Inc., Calder Machine Co., Canarm Ltd., Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc., ebm papst Mulfingen GmbH and Co. KG, J and D Manufacturing, Maico Ventilation Pvt. Ltd., Markair Components Pty Ltd., Maxx Air, Multi Wing America Inc., Osborne Industries Inc., Patterson Fan Co., Pinnacle Climate Technologies, S and P SISTEMAS DE VENTILACION S.L.U., The New York Blower Co., TPI Corp., Vostermans Ventilation B.V, and ZIEHL ABEGG SE

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

