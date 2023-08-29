Agricultural ventilation fans market to grow by USD 429.56 million during 2022-2027 | global rise in agricultural production to improve the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The agricultural ventilation fans market is set to grow by USD 429.56 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 9.75% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the global rise in agricultural production. Agriculture is one of the world's largest industries, with countries like India and China using agricultural production to drive international trade. Furthermore, the growth in emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, China, and India has also increased agricultural production output worldwide. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and the forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market 2023-2027

Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices are emerging market trends. For instance, a collaborative effort between the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of India has delivered significant results. The results are in terms of investing in smallholder agriculture and building the capacity of small farmers to earn higher revenue by capitalizing on new market opportunities. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the agricultural ventilation fans market during the forecast period.

The limitations of vertical farming challenge the growth of the agricultural ventilation fans market.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This agricultural ventilation fans market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (greenhouse, dairy/livestock, and equine), product (circulation fans, exhaust fans, duct fans, portable fans, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The greenhouse segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of government regulations related to food safety and animal health, and welfare drive the greenhouse segment. Furthermore, the increasing demand for meat and dairy products across the world is driving the growth of the dairy/livestock segment. As such, farmers are increasing the population of cattle in their livestock units (LSUs), which necessitates the adoption of agricultural ventilation fans to take care of the dairy/livestock. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

Abbi Aerotech B.V.

American Coolair Corp.

Americraft Mfg Co. Inc.

Calder Machine Co.

Canarm Ltd.

Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.

ebm papst Mulfingen GmbH and Co. KG

J and D Manufacturing

Maico Ventilation Pvt. Ltd.

Markair Components Pty Ltd.

Maxx Air

Multi Wing America Inc.

Osborne Industries Inc.

Patterson Fan Co.

Pinnacle Climate Technologies

S and P SISTEMAS DE VENTILACION S.L.U.

The New York Blower Co.

TPI Corp.

Vostermans Ventilation B.V

ZIEHL ABEGG SE

Company Offerings

Abbi Aerotech B.V. - The company offers agricultural ventilation fans such as ABBIFAN 140XXP 21 Dairy cattle fans, Abbifan 140 XXP 1, and Abbi Ceiling Fan TYPE A.

The company offers agricultural ventilation fans such as ABBIFAN 140XXP 21 Dairy cattle fans, Abbifan 140 XXP 1, and Abbi Ceiling Fan TYPE A. American Coolair Corp. - The company offers agricultural fans such as belt drive fans, evaporate cooling, fiberglass fans, direct drive fans, and power tube fans.

The company offers agricultural fans such as belt drive fans, evaporate cooling, fiberglass fans, direct drive fans, and power tube fans. Americraft Mfg Co. Inc. - The company offers two types of agricultural ventilation fans such as Belt driven tube axial duct fans and Direct drive tube axial duct fans.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ventilation and air conditioning market size for indoor agriculture is expected to increase by USD 716.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.55%.

The Smart Agriculture Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 8,917.85 million.

Agricultural Ventilation Fans Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 429.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbi Aerotech B.V., American Coolair Corp., Americraft Mfg Co. Inc., Calder Machine Co., Canarm Ltd., Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc., ebm papst Mulfingen GmbH and Co. KG, J and D Manufacturing, Maico Ventilation Pvt. Ltd., Markair Components Pty Ltd., Maxx Air, Multi Wing America Inc., Osborne Industries Inc., Patterson Fan Co., Pinnacle Climate Technologies, S and P SISTEMAS DE VENTILACION S.L.U., The New York Blower Co., TPI Corp., Vostermans Ventilation B.V, and ZIEHL ABEGG SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio