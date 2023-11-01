Agricultural Wind Turbine Market size to increase by USD 1.08 billion between 2022 to 2027| Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., Ansaldo Energia Spa, Avant Garde Innovations Pvt. Ltd. and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Agricultural Wind Turbine Market size is expected to grow by USD 1.08 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's market analysis. Advantages of wind turbines in agricultural farms is notably driving the agricultural wind turbine market. However, factor such as Land lease agreements may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the agricultural wind turbine market including Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd., Ansaldo Energia Spa, Avant Garde Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Balaji Systems Pvt. Ltd., Bergey Wind Power Co., Earthmill Maintenance Ltd., Eco EnerG Solutions Renewables Ltd., EOCYCLE, Eveready Pty Ltd., Kliux Energies International Inc., Marlec Engineering Co. Ltd., Northern Power Systems Srl, Polaris America LLC, Renewtech LLC, Ryse Energy, and SD Wind Energy Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Wind Turbine Market 2023-2027

Agricultural Wind Turbine Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Ansaldo Energia Spa: The company offers agricultural wind turbine such as AE-T100 microturbine composed of a high-speed generator, a compressor and turbine wheels.

Agricultural Wind Turbine Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Horizontal

Vertical

Application

Electricity generation

Irrigation

Geography

APAC

Europe

North America

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The horizontal wind turbines segment is expected to experience substantial growth in the agricultural wind turbine market during the forecast period. These turbines feature a rotor with its axis of rotation aligned parallel to the wind's direction. To install a horizontal wind turbine, an accompanying tower is required. The majority of wind turbines in use today are of the horizontal axis variety. They must consistently face the wind, aided by a tail that provides continuous alignment with the wind direction.

Agricultural Wind Turbine Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to account for 56% of global market growth during the forecast period. In APAC, there is a rising demand for energy, with a particular emphasis on renewable energy sources in sectors like agriculture. For instance, in countries like India, farmers are adopting wind turbines on their farms to generate year-round energy. This not only helps them save on energy costs but also empowers them to manage their own energy supply. Consequently, the increased use of agricultural wind turbines on farms is set to boost regional market growth during the forecast period.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

