Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

News provided by

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation

08 Nov, 2023, 16:19 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 30,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the NASDAQ Global Market ("NASDAQ") and trade under the ticker symbol "ANSCU" beginning on November 9, 2023. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols "ANSC" and "ANSCW," respectively.

Citigroup is acting as the sole book running manager for the proposed offering. The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units at the IPO price.

The public offering will only be made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-800-831-9146.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 8, 2023. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company intends to focus its search for a target whose principal effort is developing and advancing a platform that decarbonizes the traditional agriculture sector and enhances natural capital at scale. The Company is sponsored by Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Sponsor LLC, which is an affiliate of Riverstone Investment Group LLC and its affiliates and of Impact Ag Partners LLC. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation represents a further expansion of Riverstone's 17-year franchise in low-carbon investments, having established industry leading, scaled companies with more than $6 billion of equity invested in renewables. This IPO adds to the breadth of Riverstone's efforts and underscores the support from the firm's long-term investors across its low-carbon platforms. Impact Ag is a specialist agricultural asset management firm that identifies investment opportunities and raises capital, conducts due diligence, negotiates acquisitions and then operates the assets as part of a complete asset management offering.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the IPO. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investors:

Thomas Smith, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer and Secretary
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 212-993-0076

Media:

Daniel Yunger / Jeffrey Taufield
Kekst CNC
[email protected] / [email protected] 

SOURCE Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.