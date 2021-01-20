Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area, Component, Farm Size, Deployment Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Analytics Market by Application Area (Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, and Aquaculture Analytics), Component (Solution and Services), Farm Size (Small, Medium-Sized, and Large), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2020 to USD 1.4 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.



Unlock the potential of urban farming, and growing trend of digitization and risk assessment would drive the adoption of agriculture analytics solutions. Rising demand to improve agricultural supply chain management due to COVID-19 pandemic, are also expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of standardization practices is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the agriculture analytics market size based on component, application areas, farm size, deployment mode, and region.

The COVID-19 impact on various countries has affected the availability of labor, harvesting of crops, and disrupted crop monitoring. Digital agricultural processes such as drones and automated machines are expected not only to increase productivity, but also will require less manpower. Countries such as China, France, and the US have taken steps to increase the adoption of digital agriculture technologies to cope up with the current crisis situation. Even in other countries such as India and Spain, the demand for digital agriculture is expected to grow as a long-term positive effect of the COVID-19 situation.

Live Stock Analytics: The fastest-growing segment of the agriculture analytics market, by application.

Agriculture analytics solution and services helps livestock producers make better decisions by acquiring real-time information about animals and improve various livestock management process like feeding management, heat stress management, milk harvesting, breed management, behaviour monitoring and management, calf management, genetic management, and cattle sorting. Livestock analytics involves using different devices such as RFID, GPS, feeding systems, farm management systems, robotic milking machines, and other software technology solutions to improve farm production.

Large Farms: The largest growing farm size segment of the agriculture analytics market.

Technological advancements and growing focus to follow modern farming practices have made farmers and growers implement advanced agriculture analytics solutions. Large farm producers have the capital to invest on new technologies as compare to small and mid-size farm producers which allow them to develop a well-equipped next-generation agricultural infrastructure. Agriculture analytics solutions implemented on this agricultural infrastructure help farmers make data-based decisions such as which crops to plant for their next harvest, soil health, water availability, and predictions on rainfall.

APAC: The fastest-growing region in the agriculture analytics market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increase in demand for agriculture analytics solutions and services. Growing economies in countries such as China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Israel provide huge opportunities for the adoption of the agriculture analytics solution and services in the APAC region. Meanwhile, North America is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Agriculture Analytics Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Application Areas

4.3 Market: by Region

4.4 Market in North America, by Application Area and Farm Size



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Increased Adoption of Urban Farming

5.3.1.2 Growing Trend of Digitization and Risk Assessment

5.3.1.3 Rising Demand to Improve Agricultural Supply Chain Management due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 High Cost of Gathering Precise Field Data

5.3.2.2 Lack of Standardization Practices

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Adoption of Big Data IoT Sensors Transforming Livestock Care

5.3.3.2 Developing Countries to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Technological Awareness Among Farmers

5.3.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Agriculture Analytics: Ecosystem

5.5 Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis and Trends

5.9.1 Blockchain

5.9.2 Gis-Based Agriculture

5.9.3 Satellite-Derived Data

5.9.4 Sky-Drones

5.9.5 Smartphones Technology

5.9.6 Rfid and Security Technologies

5.9.7 Big Data and Data Analytics

5.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Application Area

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Application Area: COVID-19 Impact

6.1.2 Application Area: Market Drivers

6.2 Farm Analytics

6.2.1 Planning

6.2.1.1 Field Mapping

6.2.1.2 Crop Scouting

6.2.1.3 Weather Data Analytics

6.2.1.4 Soil Moisture Analysis

6.2.2 On-Farm Production

6.2.2.1 Irrigation and Water Management

6.2.2.2 Fertilizer Management

6.2.2.3 Crop Growth and Health

6.2.3 Post-Harvest Activities

6.2.3.1 Storage

6.2.3.2 Processing

6.2.3.3 Transport

6.2.3.4 Market Access

6.3 Livestock Analytics

6.3.1 Feeding Management

6.3.2 Heat Stress Management

6.3.3 Milk Harvesting

6.3.4 Breeding Management

6.3.5 Behavior Monitoring and Management

6.3.6 Others

6.4 Aquaculture Analytics

6.4.1 Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation

6.4.2 Feed Management

6.4.3 Water Quality Management

6.4.4 Others

6.5 Others



7 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

7.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

7.2 On-Premises

7.3 Cloud



8 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Farm Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Farm Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.1.2 Farm Size: Market Drivers

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Farms

8.3 Large Farms



9 Agriculture Analytics Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Regions: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.3 Market Share, 2020

10.4 Historic Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology

10.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

10.6.1 Stars

10.6.2 Emerging Leaders

10.6.3 Pervasive Companies

10.6.4 Participants

10.7 Strength Product Portfolio

10.8 Business Strategy Excellence

10.9 Startup/SME Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

10.9.1 Progressive Companies

10.9.2 Responsive Companies

10.9.3 Dynamic Companies

10.9.4 Starting Blocks

10.10 Strength Product Portfolio

10.11 Business Strategy Excellence



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Deere & Company

11.3 IBM

11.4 Monsanto Company

11.5 Sap

11.6 Trimble

11.7 Accenture

11.8 Delaval

11.9 Iteris

11.10 Oracle

11.11 Agribotix

11.12 Agrivi

11.13 Agvue Technologies

11.14 Awhere

11.15 Conservis Corporation

11.16 Dtn

11.17 Fbn

11.18 Farmers Edge

11.19 Geosys

11.20 Granular

11.21 Gro Intelligence

11.22 Precisionhawk

11.23 Proagrica

11.24 Resson

11.25 Taranis

11.26 Stesalit Systems

11.27 Fasal

11.28 Ageye Technologies

11.29 Heliopas AI

11.3 Onesoil

11.31 Root AI



12 Adjacent and Related Markets



13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9b4q3

