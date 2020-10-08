Agriculture and Food Investment Management Firm Solum Partners Launched by Former Harvard Management Company Executives

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, former Harvard Management Company ("HMC") executives have launched Solum Partners, an investment management firm focused on real assets in the agriculture and food production industry. Solum Partners will invest in global agriculture and food opportunities, targeting efficient, large scale agricultural production assets with potential for vertical integration in areas such as distribution and marketing.

The firm will be led by former HMC Managing Director and Head of Natural Resources, Colin Butterfield, who now serves as CEO at Solum. Its team includes more than 25 professionals, with substantial experience in the food and agriculture and investment management industries.

"Food value chains need to evolve. Farmers are facing an increasingly challenging operating environment and much more demanding consumers," said Butterfield. "We believe we are in a strong position to help producers navigate this evolution – drawing on our deep agricultural and financial know-how and focus on operational excellence."

"Our team sees an opportunity to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns by helping agricultural producers who need a true partner," added Butterfield. "We leverage our hands-on, owner-operator approach along with our deep sector expertise, experience in large scale operations, and world-class global network and asset base designed to add considerable value to our partners and our investors."

The announcement coincides with Solum's acquisition, backed by affiliates of HMC and American International Group, Inc. ("AIG"), of select investments that the team managed or made while at HMC. These include avocado, olive oil, apple, blueberry, and soybean production assets as well as stakes in Westfalia, a global avocado distribution company, and California Olive Ranch, a U.S. extra virgin olive oil company.

"Sustainable farming practices are critical to the security of the global food chain," said Doug Dachille, Chief Investment Officer of AIG. "We are supportive of opportunities that advance those endeavors."

About Solum Partners

Solum Partners invests in real assets within the agriculture and food production industry. The firm utilizes its hands-on approach and industry knowledge to enhance the value of their investments and deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for investors. The firm's strategy is driven by a focus on strong partnerships, operational excellence, and continuous improvement, and is underpinned by a comprehensive approach to ESG.

