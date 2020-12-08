Agriculture, Construction & Heavy-Duty Truck Markets Up YOY in November; Sandhills Global Market Data Shows Key Age Groups and Equipment Driving Gains

Chart Takeaways "Overall market trends are merely part of the story equipment sellers need to know when valuing equipment," says Mitch Helman, sales manager at Sandhills Global. "The age group information found in Sandhills' market reports, for example, gives dealers a more thorough assessment of the market, including the age and equipment groups impacting the overall trends." Just some of the key drivers of change include:

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

Looking specifically at heavy-duty sleeper trucks, the Used Price Index shows a 2.7% value increase. The increase in Sleepers is being driven by a 2.1% YOY average price increase in the 1- to 5-year age group.

Overall, used sleeper inventory continues to fall to historic lows.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

The Used Construction Market Index is up 0.61% YOY. The increase is highlighted by dozer values, which were up a superb 3.7% overall.

The 11-plus-year age group in dozers was a primary value driver in November. Average used prices in this "not-yet-classic" group were up 9.6%, a more than $4,000 increase in average asking price.

U.S. Used Farm Equipment

In the agriculture market, used equipment values were up 7.4% YOY, highlighted by YOY increases in planting equipment, harvesters, and tractors.

Planting equipment average values were up 12.3% with the 6- to 10-year age group, displaying a tremendous average value jump YOY at 17.9%—representing an almost $9,000 average value increase.

Sandhills market data reports are based on the massive pool of worldwide data from Sandhills marketplaces including TruckPaper.com, MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and AuctionTime.com. Buyers and sellers can use the information to track the pulse of the market and get the biggest return for specific assets with changing values.

Obtain The Full Report

For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at [email protected].

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About Sandhills Used Price Index

Sandhills Used Price Index is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhillls' marketplaces. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, the Used Price Index provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills

www.sandhills.com/contact-us

402-479-2181

SOURCE Sandhills Publishing Company

Related Links

https://www.sandhills.com

