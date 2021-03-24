Agriculture Crowdfunding Platform Harvest Returns Helps Precision Livestock Technologies Complete Seed Round

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Returns announced today that Dallas, Texas-based Precision Livestock Technologies, Inc. has successfully completed a seed round raise totaling $600,000 on the Harvest Returns agriculture crowdfunding platform.

Precision Livestock Technologies logo with cattle background

Precision Livestock Technology's mission is to optimize feeding, animal health and performance in livestock operations, initially with a machine vision platform deployed at cattle feedlots. The livestock sector is one of the largest industries on earth, but is under-served by technology. Precision Livestock's platform provides decision support to optimize of the key drivers of feedlot profitability while increasing quality, reducing labor shortages, and identifying sick animals. The company plans to use the capital raised to develop commercial pilots and detailed customer delivery, and software product development.

"The entire Harvest Returns team ran a thorough and efficient fundraising process that allowed Precision Livestock to tap into the high level of interest in the agricultural community to provide practical solutions to the livestock industry," said Andrew McKenzie, CEO of Precision Livestock Technologies. "This financing will play a huge role in achieving our vision to create a comprehensive service delivery platform for cattle feeders, with actionable intelligence and machine learning-powered recommendations that drive higher profits, consistent quality and improved animal health."

With a $1 trillion global livestock industry and an ever-growing population, more efficient cattle production is vital to meeting the growing demand for protein. By pioneering the convergence of machine vision, artificial intelligence, nutrition, animal behavior and health, and seamlessly integrating it into livestock operations, Precision Livestock is positioned to power the next phase of agricultural innovation.

"Our investors have a heavy appetite for innovative agriculture technology start-ups," said Chris Rawley, CEO of Harvest Returns. "Precision Livestock Technologies is revolutionizing animal protein production and we are excited to be a part of their growth trajectory."

About Harvest Returns

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Harvest Returns, Inc. is a financial technology marketplace created by two military veterans to bring farmers together with investors. Through democratizing the agriculture investment process, the online platform provides curated, diversified offerings of farms, ranches, and agribusinesses to qualified investors.

About Precision Livestock Technologies

Precision Livestock Technologies, Inc. uses artificial intelligence and machine vision to deliver data to boost production, increase quality, and improve animal well-being.

For more information, please visit precision-livestock.com.

For more information about Harvest Returns, please contact Allison Stewart at 844-673-8876 or email at [email protected].

