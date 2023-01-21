Agriculture Drones and Robots Global Market Report 2022: Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Drones and Robots Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Agriculture Drones and Robots Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global agriculture drones and robots market was valued at $6.28 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 20.74% and reach $16.12 billion by 2027. Owing to the growing demand for food and grains, the growth in the global agriculture drones and robots market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of digital and smart agriculture equipment and technologies.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The agriculture drones and robots market is in a growing phase. Immense corporate investments and research and development activities are underway to develop agriculture drones and robots, which are expected to increase due to the growing need to agriculture optimization backed by the incorporation with emerging technologies

New entrants are penetrating the market backed up by government funding and corporate investments, which is one of the major opportunities in the global agriculture drones and robots market. Moreover, agriculture drones and robots also help in enhancing yield quality due to timely detection of pest infestation and diseases. Agriculture drones and robots also facilitate the safe and quality harvesting and picking of harvest thus preventing crop losses and damages.

Impact

With an increased worldwide demand for improved qualities of foods and grains, the shift to digital, smart, and data-driven equipment in the agriculture sector brings significant sales and financing opportunities. The shift is more prominent in regions such as Europe and North America .

and . Furthermore, agriculture drones and robots have a moderate to high impact on pest detection and crop scouting operations by timely and efficient detection of pests and diseases at the plant level.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Robot Application

Crop Monitoring

Dairy Farm Management

Inventory Management

Harvesting and Picking

Others

Segmentation 2: by Drone Application

Field Monitoring

Variable Rate Technology

Others

Segmentation 3: by Robot Type

Weeding Robot

Crop Harvesting Robot

Milking Robot

Others

Segmentation 4: by Drone Type

Fixed-Wing Drones

Rotary-Wing Drones

Others

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada , Mexico , Rest-of- North America

- U.S., , , Rest-of- Europe - Italy , Germany , Netherlands , France , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , , and Rest-of- U.K.

China

Asia-Pacific - Japan , India , South Korea , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , and Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World- South America , Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



The following are the demand drivers for the Global Agriculture Drones and Robots Market:

Increasing Need for Automation in Agriculture Sector

Increased Adoption of Smaller Robots and Drones

Higher Yields and Benefits than Conventional Farming Methods

The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

High Investment and Maintenance Cost

Lack of Basic Infrastructure Hampering Full-Fledged Adoption

Cyber and Online Data Security Threats

Key Market Players

Robot Provider

AGCO Corporation

BouMatic

Deere & Company

Dogtooth Technologies Limited

KUBOTA Corporation

Lely

Naio Technologies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robotnik

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

Drone Provider

AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Delair

DJI

Microdrones

Parrot Drone SAS

Pixhawk

Pix4D SA

Precision Crop Tech

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

Startup Landscape

FarmWise Labs, Inc.

Garuda Aerospace

General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.

Iron Ox, Inc.

XMACHINES

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Ongoing Trends

1.1.2.1 Agriculture Technology-as-a-Service

1.1.2.1.1 Robot-as-a-Service

1.1.2.1.2 Drone-as-a-Service

1.1.2.1.3 Software-as-a-Service

1.1.2.2 Design Innovations for Next-Generation Farming

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Automation in Agriculture Sector

1.2.1.1.1 Aging Workforce Leading to Skill Shortage

1.2.1.1.2 Growing Adoption of Precision Agriculture Technologies

1.2.1.2 Increased Adoption of Smaller Robots and Drones

1.2.1.3 Higher Yields and Benefits than Conventional Farming Methods

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Investment and Maintenance Cost

1.2.2.2 Lack of Basic Infrastructure Hampering Full-Fledged Adoption

1.2.2.3 Cyber and Online Data Security Threats

1.2.3 Market Strategies and Developments

1.2.3.1 Business Strategies

1.2.3.2 Corporate Strategies

1.2.3.3 Investments

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Growing Emphasis on Agriculture Sustainability

1.2.4.2 Integration with Emerging Technologies

1.2.4.3 Growth in 5G Network for Remote Monitoring

1.3 Pricing Analysis

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

AGCO Corporation

BouMatic

Deere & Company

Dogtooth Technologies Limited

KUBOTA Corporation

Lely

Naio Technologies

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robotnik

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

AeroVironment, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Delair

DJI

Microdrones

Parrot Drone SAS

Pixhawk

Pix4D SA

Precision Crop Tech

PrecisionHawk, Inc.

FarmWise Labs, Inc.

Garuda Aerospace

General Aeronautics Pvt. Ltd.

Iron Ox, Inc.

XMACHINES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w5ldr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets