Agriculture Equipment Market in U.S. Grew by 2.8% in 2022, Favourable Climate and Increasing Demand For Crop Production Favouring Agriculture Equipment Sales in the U.S. - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the U.S. agriculture equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 3.52% from 2022-2028. Technological advances in agricultural equipment technology, shortage of agricultural laborers, use of energy-efficient agricultural equipment, and high local production capacities in the region are key trends in the U.S. agricultural equipment market.

U.S. Agricultural Equipment Market - Industry Analysis & Forecast 2023-2028

Agricultural practices in the U.S. are typically characterized by automated irrigation systems and agricultural machinery, such as mechanized feedlots. As the demand for food and associated resources from the world's largest economy rises, there has been a tremendous rise in input resources, such as farm machinery used to improve productivity and efficiency. Moreover, the agriculture sector in the U.S. is typically marked by a tremendous decline in the labor force, a consistent rise in productivity, and the consolidation of smaller farms into larger ones. Over the past three decades, there has been a 50% decline in the labor force engaged in the agriculture sector, while productivity increased by as much as 4.5% YOY due to farm mechanization. This indicates the maturity of farm machinery in the country. The saturation in the market has also contributed to the country's slow growth of the agriculture equipment industry. However, the agriculture equipment market in the U.S. is expected to witness replacement demand as farmers consider more advanced agricultural equipment.

U.S. AGRICULTURAL EQUIPMENT MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) 1,023,957 Units Market Size (2022) 831,826 Units CAGR (2022-2028) 3.52 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Equipment Type and Application Type Largest Segment by Equipment Type Tractors Largest Segment by Application Type Post Harvesting Key Vendors John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, Kubota, SDF, JCB, CLAAS, Mahindra, Foton Motor, KIOTI, Sonalika, and Yanmar Page Number 171 Market Dynamics Assistance to Farmers through Loans & Subsidies

Increased Agricultural Productivity & Exports

MARKET INSIGHTS

The U.S. has over 333.2 million food consumers and is the largest food market in North America. The country witnessed a massive increase in farm mechanization in terms of agricultural and industrial productivity.

The agriculture equipment market in the U.S. grew by 2.8% in 2022 from 2021. The increase in crop production and agricultural equipment sales was due to the favorable climate in 2022.

The U.S. government plans schemes and initiatives to facilitate credit and improve agriculture-related operations, which will contribute to the growth of the overall value chain of the market.

USE OF ENERGY-EFFICIENT AGRI EQUIPMENT

In recent years the use of electric vehicles gaining popularity. Electric vehicles have become more popular for various applications. Electric tractors or related farm machinery are widely used in the industry for various indoor and outdoor applications. The rising trend of automation and increasing environmental concerns will accelerate growth. Farmers in developed countries are looking for electric equipment to reduce the cost of fuel and replace them with traditional (diesel fuel) equipment. For instance, in 2021, US-based tractor manufacturer Solectrac announced the launch of its new 70 HP, 60 kWh electric tractor.

The United States government intends to improve the living conditions of those involved in the supply chain and provide 100%. They also announced a 40% reduction in total GHG emissions by 2030, with a goal of zero emissions by 2040. As a result, demand for energy-efficient agricultural equipment is expected to skyrocket in the United States in the coming years.

KEY VENDORS

John Deere

CNH Industrial

AGCO

Kubota

SDF

JCB

CLAAS

Mahindra

Foton Motor

KIOTI

Sonalika

Yanmar

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Equipment Type

Tractors (Horsepower and Wheel-Drive)

Planting Equipment (Seeder, Planter, and Transplanter)

Tillage Equipment (Plough, Harrow, and Tiller)

Harvesting Equipment (Tractor-Mounted Harvester, Trailed Forage Harvester, and Self-Propelled Combines)

Mowing Equipment (Mower and Windrower)

Sprayer

Other Equipment (Loader and Baler)

Application Type

Land Development and Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing and Planting

Plant Protection

Harvesting and Threshing

Post Harvesting

