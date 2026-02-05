Agriculture Groups Join Forces to Call for USMCA Renewal

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty farm and agricultural groups, and growing, today launched the Agricultural Coalition for the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, underscoring the accord's vital role as an economic engine for the U.S. farm economy and calling for its renewal with targeted improvements.

As part of the launch, the group unveiled a new website and kicked off an aggressive ad campaign in the nation's capital, all of which is designed to promote the benefits afforded to the U.S. food and agriculture sector under the USMCA as the administration approaches the 2026 mandatory review.

"USMCA is one of President Trump's signature achievements and one that has significantly propelled the ag economy," said Bryan Goodman, a spokesperson for the new group. "We are not saying it's perfect, as some changes are warranted, but we are saying it is of paramount importance to farmers that all three countries renew the agreement."

USMCA was signed by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 2018 during President Trump's first term and was implemented in 2020 to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The agreement has significantly increased U.S. agriculture exports to Canada and Mexico, provided more certainty between the three nations and created a mechanism for resolving trade disputes.

Under the agreement, leaders of all three nations must begin a formal review by July 2026 to determine whether to renew. If renewed, the agreement would remain in effect for an additional 16 years, with another review scheduled in 2032. If the countries fail to reach an agreement and move to terminate, USMCA will expire in 2036. The review could also enter a period of annual consultations with no clear path forward, creating significant uncertainty for the farm economy.

The Trump administration, while indicating the renewal of USMCA is not guaranteed, has acknowledged it has been successful to a certain degree.

"Our farmers make decisions a year or more in advance," Goodman said. "They need the certainty of knowing USMCA is here to stay."

Advocates say President Trump made a major contribution to U.S. trade when he conceptualized and signed the agreement.

"We want to protect this agreement and build on what President Trump started in his first term," Goodman said. "We are confident we will be able to share the facts and farmer testimony that will help the Trump administration benefit rural communities throughout the process of the 2026 Review."

About the Agricultural Coalition for USMCA

The Agricultural Coalition for USMCA is a broad-based alliance representing the full landscape of U.S. food and agricultural trade associations, state agriculture leadership, and related interests committed to the renewal of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The coalition brings together organizations spanning farmers, ranchers, producers, processors, exporters, and the agricultural supply chain, reflecting the deeply integrated nature of North American agricultural trade.

Formed as USMCA enters its formal review period, the coalition is focused on ensuring the agreement remains in place with targeted improvements that preserve market access, provide long-term certainty, and keep American agriculture competitive. Together, coalition members advocate for policies that protect the stability of cross-border trade with Canada and Mexico, which supports millions of U.S. jobs and nearly one-third of all American agricultural exports.

To learn more about the Agricultural Coalition for USMCA, visit AgforUSMCA.com.

