Agriculture Market In Colombia - 2022-2026 | High Growth Potential for Agricultural Exports to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Feb 24, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Market In Colombia by Crop Type and Sales Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the agriculture market in Colombia between 2021 and 2026 is USD 7.86 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Free Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The high growth potential for agricultural exports and increasing demand for staple food are some of the key market drivers. The United States is a major exporter of agricultural gear and technologies to Colombia's domestic poultry sector, which the Colombian government is keen to boost through mechanisms such as subsidies on new agricultural equipment imported from abroad. Urea is also a popular fertilizer since it is generally available and can often be produced locally or imported at a low cost.
As a result, these factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as declining availability of arable land, rise in industrialization, urbanization, and demand for energy will challenge market growth.
Key Segment Analysis
The agriculture market in Colombia report is segmented by the Crop Type and Sales type. During the projection period, the sugar cane category will gain a large proportion of the agriculture market in Colombia. The large increase is linked to the country's high sugar production. There are around 1,200 sugarcane growers, 14 sugar mills, and 53 confectionary companies in Colombia. Colombia will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period.
Vendor Insights
The agriculture market share in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Agropecuaria Aliar S.A.
- Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A
- FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES
- Guaicaramo S.A.S
- INGENIO CARMELITA S.A.
- Ingenio La Cabana SA
- ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A
- MANUELITA S A
- PALNORTE SAS
- The Grupo Daabon
