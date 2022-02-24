Agriculture Market In Colombia - 2022-2026 | High Growth Potential for Agricultural Exports to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high growth potential for agricultural exports and increasing demand for staple food are some of the key market drivers. The United States is a major exporter of agricultural gear and technologies to Colombia's domestic poultry sector, which the Colombian government is keen to boost through mechanisms such as subsidies on new agricultural equipment imported from abroad. Urea is also a popular fertilizer since it is generally available and can often be produced locally or imported at a low cost.

As a result, these factors are projected to drive the market's expansion throughout the forecast period. However, factors such as declining availability of arable land, rise in industrialization, urbanization, and demand for energy will challenge market growth.

Key Segment Analysis

The agriculture market in Colombia report is segmented by the Crop Type and Sales type. During the projection period, the sugar cane category will gain a large proportion of the agriculture market in Colombia. The large increase is linked to the country's high sugar production. There are around 1,200 sugarcane growers, 14 sugar mills, and 53 confectionary companies in Colombia. Colombia will be the leading region with 100% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The agriculture market share in Colombia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Agropecuaria Aliar S.A.

Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A

FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES

Guaicaramo S.A.S

INGENIO CARMELITA S.A.

Ingenio La Cabana SA

ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A

MANUELITA S A

PALNORTE SAS

The Grupo Daabon

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Agriculture Market Scope in Colombia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.10% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.18 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agropecuaria Aliar S.A., Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A, FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES, Guaicaramo S.A.S, INGENIO CARMELITA S.A., Ingenio La Cabana SA , ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A, MANUELITA S A, PALNORTE SAS, and The Grupo Daabon Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Agricultural and farm machinery

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 11: Colombia - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Colombia market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Crop type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Crop type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Crop type

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Crop type

5.3 Sugar cane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Sugar cane - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Sugar cane - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Coffee - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Coffee - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Rice - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Rice - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Bananas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Bananas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Bananas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Sales Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 33: Sales type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Sales type

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Sales type

6.3 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Exports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Exports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Exports - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Sales type

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Sales type

7. Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 40: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 High growth potential for agricultural exports

8.1.2 Increasing demand for staple food

8.1.3 Adoption of contract farming

8.1.4 Availability of financing options for agriculture

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Declining availability of arable land

8.2.2 Significant temporal and spatial climatic variability

8.2.3 Financial challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Robots in agriculture

8.3.2 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) in farming

8.3.3 Automated irrigation systems

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor Disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Agropecuaria Aliar S.A.

Exhibit 47: Agropecuaria Aliar S.A. - Overview

Exhibit 48: Agropecuaria Aliar S.A. - Product and service

Exhibit 49: Agropecuaria Aliar S.A. - Key offerings

10.4 Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A

Exhibit 50: Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A - Overview

Exhibit 51: Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A - Product and service

Exhibit 52: Compania Cafetera La Meseta S.A - Key offerings

10.5 FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES

Exhibit 53: FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES - Overview

Exhibit 54: FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES - Product and service

Exhibit 55: FEDERACION COLOMBIANA DE PRODUCTORES - Key offerings

10.6 Guaicaramo S.A.S

Exhibit 56: Guaicaramo S.A.S - Overview

Exhibit 57: Guaicaramo S.A.S - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Guaicaramo S.A.S - Key offerings

10.7 INGENIO CARMELITA S.A.

Exhibit 59: INGENIO CARMELITA S.A. - Overview

Exhibit 60: INGENIO CARMELITA S.A. - Product and service

Exhibit 61: INGENIO CARMELITA S.A. - Key offerings

10.8 Ingenio La Cabana SA

Exhibit 62: Ingenio La Cabana SA - Overview

Exhibit 63: Ingenio La Cabana SA - Product and service

Exhibit 64: Ingenio La Cabana SA - Key offerings

10.9 ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A

Exhibit 65: ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A - Overview

Exhibit 66: ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A - Product and service

Exhibit 67: ITALCOL DE OCCIDENTE S A - Key offerings

10.10 MANUELITA S A

Exhibit 68: MANUELITA S A - Overview

Exhibit 69: MANUELITA S A - Product and service

Exhibit 70: MANUELITA S A - Key offerings

10.11 PALNORTE SAS

Exhibit 71: PALNORTE SAS - Overview

Exhibit 72: PALNORTE SAS - Product and service

Exhibit 73: PALNORTE SAS - Key offerings

10.12 The Grupo Daabon

Exhibit 74: The Grupo Daabon - Overview

Exhibit 75: The Grupo Daabon - Product and service

Exhibit 76: The Grupo Daabon - Key offerings

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

