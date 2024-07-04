Agriculture Market Size in Israel is set to grow by USD 2.76 billion from 2024-2028, Growth of organized retail sector boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The agriculture market size in Israel is estimated to grow by USD 2.76 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Growth of organized retail sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards agriculture revolutionized by artificial intelligence and robotics. However, reducing arable land in Israel poses a challenge. Key market players include Afimilk Ltd., Agro Shelef Ltd, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bogar Bio Bee Stores Pvt. Ltd., CropLife International AISBL, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Groupe Limagrain, Hishtil, Kaiima Ltd., miRobot, Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Palram Industries Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., SOCIETE SAS, Strauss Group Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and The Israeli Research and Development Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agriculture market in israel 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Agriculture Market In Israel Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 2764 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis Israel Performing market contribution Middle East and Africa at 100% Key countries Israel Key companies profiled Afimilk Ltd., Agro Shelef Ltd, AquaMaof Aquaculture Technologies Ltd., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Bogar Bio Bee Stores Pvt. Ltd., CropLife International AISBL, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd., Groupe Limagrain, Hishtil, Kaiima Ltd., miRobot, Orbia Advance Corp. S.A.B. De C.V., Palram Industries Ltd, Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., SOCIETE SAS, Strauss Group Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, and The Israeli Research and Development Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The agricultural sector in Israel has experienced significant advancements over the last century, with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, robotics, and IoT being a recent game-changer. Israel is home to 39 agriculture startups utilizing AI for agriculture operations management. Additionally, AI-powered autonomous drones are revolutionizing harvesting with mechanical claws for fruit collection and tree pruning. Israel's leadership in agricultural technology, particularly in dry environments, is due to its progressive water pricing policy and technological innovation. The OECD acknowledges this, predicting high growth for Israel's agriculture market due to technological advancements.

Israel's agriculture market is thriving, with key farm products including bananas, dates, avocados, olive oil, pomegranates, almonds, and various citrus fruits like oranges and tangerines. Agricultural technologies are a major trend, addressing consumer needs in arid conditions through precision agriculture, leak prevention technologies, and drip irrigation. Fresh produce, such as apples, cherries, plums, nectarines, grapes, strawberries, persimmon, and vegetables, contribute significantly to the country's agricultural output. Additionally, food crops like grains, cereals, oilseeds, pulses, and commercial crops like turf and ornamentals, fishery consumables, meat, and domestic production are essential components. Israel's natural resources, particularly water, play a crucial role in the sector's success. Overall, the market is diverse and innovative, focusing on meeting consumer demands while maximizing efficiency and productivity.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The arable land available for crop cultivation in Israel has been diminishing due to urbanization, industrialization, and increasing energy demands. This trend has led to a decrease in the quantity of agricultural land, as well as a decline in its quality due to soil erosion and pollution. Consequently, crop output has been adversely affected, potentially hindering the growth of the agriculture market in Israel during the forecast period. Urbanization and industrialization have resulted in the conversion of agricultural land for other uses, such as construction. Additionally, the degradation of soil and pollution have further reduced the amount of productive land. This situation may negatively impact agricultural activities and the overall agriculture market in Israel .

has been diminishing due to urbanization, industrialization, and increasing energy demands. This trend has led to a decrease in the quantity of agricultural land, as well as a decline in its quality due to soil erosion and pollution. Consequently, crop output has been adversely affected, potentially hindering the growth of the agriculture market in during the forecast period. Urbanization and industrialization have resulted in the conversion of agricultural land for other uses, such as construction. Additionally, the degradation of soil and pollution have further reduced the amount of productive land. This situation may negatively impact agricultural activities and the overall agriculture market in . Israel's agriculture market faces unique challenges in producing a diverse range of farm products under arid conditions. Bananas, dates, avocados, olive oil, pomegranates, almonds, and other crops require innovative agricultural technologies to thrive. Consumer needs for fresh citrus fruits, such as oranges and tangerines, demand advanced leak prevention technologies and precision agriculture techniques like drip irrigation. Agricultural output includes food crops like apples, cherries, plums, nectarines, grapes, strawberries, persimmon, and turf and ornamentals. Grains, cereals, oilseeds, pulses, vegetables, fruits, commercial crops, fishery consumables, meat, and domestic production all rely on Israel's natural resources. Water resources are crucial for agricultural success, especially in growing tomatoes, carrots, turnips, and grapefruit. Adapting to these challenges through technological advancements is essential for Israel's agricultural industry.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This agriculture market in Israel report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Oilseeds and pulses

1.2 Cereals and grains

1.3 Commercial crops

1.4 Fruits and vegetables

1.5 Fishery consumables and meat Distribution Channel 2.1 Supermarket

2.2 Convenience stores

2.3 E-commerce Geography 3.1 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Oilseeds and pulses- The agriculture market in Israel is thriving, with an emphasis on innovation and technology. Farmers utilize drip irrigation systems and greenhouse production to optimize crop yields in arid conditions. Exports of agricultural products, such as citrus fruits and vegetables, contribute significantly to Israel's economy. Collaborative research between universities and businesses drives advancements in sustainable farming practices. The market remains competitive, with a focus on efficiency, quality, and meeting international standards.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The agriculture market in Israel is known for its diverse production of grains, cereals, oilseeds, pulses, commercial crops, and various fruits and vegetables. The arid conditions in the region pose unique challenges, making the efficient use of water resources essential. Israel is a leading producer of tomatoes, carrots, turnips, and a range of citrus fruits like grapefruit, bananas, and pomegranates. Additionally, the country is famous for its date palms, avocados, olives, and almonds. Agricultural technologies play a significant role in addressing the challenges of arid farming, with precision agriculture, drip irrigation, and leak prevention technologies being key areas of focus. Consumer needs continue to drive the demand for farm products, with a growing emphasis on sustainability and food safety. Israel's natural resources, including its advanced research and development capabilities, make it a global leader in agricultural innovation.

Market Research Overview

The agriculture market in Israel is diverse, encompassing various sectors such as Grains, Cereals, Oilseeds, pulses, Commercial Crops, and Horticulture. The country's arid conditions pose unique challenges, necessitating advanced Agricultural Technologies like precision agriculture, leak prevention technologies, and drip irrigation. Israel's Domestic Production of farm products includes vegetables like Tomatoes, Carrots, Turnips, and fruits such as Grapefruit, Bananas, Dates, Avocados, Pomegranates, and citrus fruits like Oranges and Tangerines. Other significant agricultural outputs include Olive Oil, Almonds, and various Food Crops. Israel's natural resources, including Water Resources, play a crucial role in agriculture, enabling the production of Metric Tonnes of agricultural output. The market caters to Consumer Needs, offering a wide range of Farm Products, from fresh Citrus Fruits to Apples, Cherries, Plums, Nectarines, Grapes, Strawberries, Persimmon, and more. Additionally, Israel's agriculture sector includes Turf and Ornamentals.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Oilseeds And Pulses



Cereals And Grains



Commercial Crops



Fruits And Vegetables



Fishery Consumables And Meat

Distribution Channel

Supermarket



Convenience Stores



E-commerce

Geography

Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio