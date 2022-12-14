Agriculture Robotics Startup Closes Successful Capital Raise via Harvest Returns' Investment Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barnstorm Agtech Inc., a startup agriculture robotics company, announced the successful close of their equity capital through Harvest Returns' investment platform. The raise, totaling $217,500, will help the company in their mission to transform the farming economy with autonomous field systems.

Barnstorm is developing driverless robotic vehicles comparable to compact utility tractors. The company plans to deploy "swarms" of its robotic tractors and implements as a service to farmers in the US Midwest and Canadian Prairies. "I'm a 4th generation farmer managing 6,000 acres out in Saskatchewan. The need for what Barnstorm is doing is very much driven by my own pain points," stated Parker Wells, CEO and co-founder.

Barnstorm is primarily addressing the issue of overly concentrated risk in physically large tractor systems, while also addressing chronic labor scarcity in rural areas.

Barnstormers™, the company's brand of robotic tractors, are designed for basic services such as tillage, seeding, and spraying. Barnstormers have a unique form factor which is specifically tailored to efficient multi-vehicle transport. They will also feature programming APIs and a telemetry stack designed to enable integration with modern precision farming solutions. The company was co-founded by Mitchell London, a robotics expert and serial entrepreneur.

Most of Barnstorm's funding to-date has come from deeptech focused angel syndicates seeking disruptive opportunities based on robotics and autonomy.

"With Harvest Returns, we now have validation from the agriculture-focused investment community as well. This is important to us," said Wells. "We very much appreciate the professionalism and integrity of the team at Harvest Returns who helped coordinate our fundraising efforts within this vital community."

About Barnstorm Agtech Inc.

Founded in 2020, Barnstorm Agtech is a robotic swarm-farming venture developing an open platform consisting of numerous self-driving robotic tractors for precision and powered deployment of farm technology. The company has business operations in the US, Canada, and India. For more information, please visit barnstormag.tech.

About Harvest Returns

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Harvest Returns, Inc. is a financial technology marketplace created in 2016 by two military veterans to bring agricultural producers together with investors. The company's pool of over 12,000 investors have funded more than 40 farms, ranches, and other agribusinesses. For more information, please visit harvestreturns.com.

