Agriculture Robots Market Size is projected to reach USD 26679.4 Mn by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 28.7% Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture Robots Market is valued at USD 4561.7 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 26679.4 Million by 2027 with a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period. Increasing labor cost, rising number of technological advancements and growing efficiency and effectiveness of processing in agriculture sectors are driving the growth of Global Agriculture Robots Market.

Agriculture Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Types (Parallel Driverless, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Milking Robots, Automated Harvesting Systems), By Application (Harvest Management, Dairy And Livestock Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Field Farming, Pruning Management, Inventory Management), By Farm Outlook (Fruit And Vegetable, Field Crops, Livestock), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028

Agriculture Robots Market: Market Scope

The global agriculture robots market is going to see a great amount of growth in the coming years and that growth is going to be propelled by the growth in the population and the increasingly short labor in the markets. The growth in this market is going to get propelled by the growth in the population and increase in the labor shortage which encourages automation, maturing Internet of Things and navigation technologies that are going to drive the cost down for the automation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Agriculture Robots Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major agriculture robots companies 2021 are Deere & Company, DJI, CNH Industrial NV, AGCO Corporation, DeLaval, Trimble, BouMatic Robotics, Lely, AgJunction, and AgEagle Aerial Systems. The global agriculture robots key players are focusing on bringing down the costs with the innovation that they can bring in the manufacturing of the agriculture robots.

Agriculture Robots Market: Key Drivers

Agriculture robots growth drivers suggest that the industry of agriculture is under pressure from the increase in global population and need for the higher productivity from the existing area of the farm. There are certain factors like the changing demographics and the urbanization which are now impacting the industry of agriculture. The agricultural industry in the United States and the United Kingdom among the other countries is reliant heavily on the migrant labor and another trend is similarly observed across the other developed countries too.

The agriculture employment over the last few years is seeing a significant decline in the employment. The shortage of labor is becoming a global problem with a farmer population which is ageing and further limits the manual labor supply. The younger generation is expected to be lesser likely to pursue the farming activities and the children in the families of farmer is going to move to the urban cities for better prospects in terms of their careers.

Agriculture Robots Market: Key Trends

Agriculture robots trends suggest that the smaller farms are largely left behind by the waves of automation being repetitive which include the agriculture robots. There are innovations such as the tractors with autopilot capability which have a very high cost and the ROI or return on investment for the smaller farmers is going to be significant. However, the auto-steering and the drone technologies have matured relatively and some of them are the least expensive automation solutions, the small farms are still not accepting this at a wider level.

This is a major problem particularly in the developing countries where there is a major problem with the technical awareness and the lack of skill among the farmers. Therefore, most of the agricultural equipment manufacturers are now leasing their equipment and not narrowing their consumers to a purchase that is a one time. The use of the heterogenous platforms or multimodal platforms which combine the ground based as well as the aerial vehicles is going to provide the opportunities for the targeted support, mission planning and intelligence.

The cooperative and collaborative behavior between the different kinds of robots is going to be a big advantage for the large-scale agriculture as well as the dairy operations as the tasks may be performed parallelly providing better economy for their purchases. The different kinds of the robots and autonomous systems maybe brought together in an approach which is going to be systematic. The Drones for instances maybe used for the operation of monitoring aerially but with the limited time available to them, they are not the best for the on-ground activities.

Agriculture robots 2022 therefore will see a greater adoption of the robots with the continuous adoption to the agriculture robots and the continuous growth of skill development. The post pandemic world is going to see growth of the market like never before.

Recent Developments

The XAG R150 Ground Robot Made its Debut to Assist Japanese Farmers in Overcoming the Effects of Ageing: On June 16th, 2021; XAG introduced the R150 autonomous ground vehicle, which will be available for purchase in June, to assist farmers in alleviating their physical strain. In a Japanese first, the XAG R150 was recently used to pollinate an apple orchard in Takayama, providing hope for addressing labor shortages and bee decrease. In April of this year, XAG Japan held a demonstration to put the XAG R150's ability to pollinate apple trees with its on-board JetSprayer system to the test. Experts from Japan Agricultural Cooperatives monitored the field trial, which took place in Village Takayama, Nagano Prefecture, Japan.

Agriculture Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

The segment of the field farming is one of the most lucrative applications and will see the highest growth in the coming years. The smart farming and the precision agriculture application will see these actions being essential for the farm automation. The actions that can be performed by the driverless tractors and UAVs are major factors for the growth of the market and in particular this segment.

The agricultural robots for the outdoor farming environments are likely going to dominate the market during the coming years as most of the robots which are going to be used in the agricultural applications are going to be the outdoor robots. A few of the outdoor robots are the driverless tractors, UAVs/drones, and the automated harvesting systems. Most of the field crops and the fruits and vegetables are grown in the environment that is outdoor. Farming land is used extensively for the environment outdoor in comparison to the indoor environment. As most of the robots are being developed for the outdoor use, the outdoor farming is going to have a bigger share in the market. Since the number of the crops grown indoors is going to be limited and major crops like rice, corn and wheat can be grown only outdoors, the outdoor farming is going to have a higher rate of growth than the indoor farming.

Post the pandemic, the agricultural robots have been expected to have major opportunities if the industry faces a shortage of labor in the future. The increase in the adoption of the unmanned aerial vehicles, driverless tractors and the harvesting systems are going to provide an opportunity for the agricultural robot market for the outdoor market.

By Types

Parallel Driverless

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Others

By Application

Harvest Management

Dairy and Livestock Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

Field Farming

Pruning Management

Inventory Management

Others

By Farm Outlook

Fruit and Vegetable

Field Crops

Livestock

Others

Agriculture Robots Market: Regional Analysis

Agriculture robots statistics suggest that the North American region accounted for the biggest share of the agricultural robots. The increase in the labor shortage and the higher costs of labor in this region has been leading the adoption of the robots and the automation for ensuring the better productivity and maintaining the quality standards. The North American region has also seen the greatest amount of investment in research and development which is helping the growth in the market.

On Special Requirement Agriculture Robots Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

