Agriculture Robots Market Surge: Global Innovative Technologies Propel Growth by 2030 - Outdoor Deployments Emerge as a Key Game-Changer

DUBLIN , Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Agriculture Robots Market by Offering (Hardware, Software), Deployment (Indoor, Outdoor), Automation Type (Automated, Semi-automated), and End Use (Crop Farming, Livestock, Forestry, Fishery) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report underscores a striking expansion of the agriculture robots market, projecting it to reach a remarkable $23.9 billion valuation by 2030, progressing at a robust CAGR of 15.8% over the period from 2023 to 2030. The integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence is set to create new corridors of growth for the sector.

Detailed Findings: A closer look at the market shows Hardware leading the charge, with the segment expected to achieve significant gains, particularly driven by enhancements in livestock management and automated systems tackling labor shortages.

Outdoor Deployment: A Game-Changer

The disparity in labor supply and demand, coupled with the necessity to adapt to climatic uncertainties, firmly places Outdoor deployment on a steady trajectory for growth, as it emerges as a highly favored segment with the highest CAGR anticipated over the forecast period.

When exploring the types of automation, the Automated segment emerges at the vanguard, anticipated to grow at an unprecedented rate. This is fueled by the adoption of advanced technology and an ever-increasing demand for automated farming solutions, especially in Crop Farming applications.

Emphasis on End Uses:

Crop Farming is delving into innovative strategies for crop monitoring, weather tracking, and resource-efficient spraying and planting techniques. Livestock is undergoing transformation with advancements in health monitoring and systematic milking methodologies leading the developmental thrust.

Geographic Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is set to outpace other regions, registering the highest CAGR through 2030. The region's growth is galvanized by an escalation in smart device adoption for agriculture, an unwavering push for food quality improvement, precision farming, and substantial governmental backing.

The repertoire of players propelling this market forward includes global front-runners from Japan, the U.S., the Netherlands, China, Canada, France, New Zealand, Germany, Sweden, and the U.K., who are advancing the technological landscape and redefining agricultural practices globally.

Summary of the Exclusive Market Study:

The report answers pivotal questions pertaining to market segmentation, historical data, key driving forces, and competitive dynamics, offering a comprehensive overview for stakeholders and industry participants. Geographical trends, high-growth nations, and strategic movements by emerging local players provide a holistic global perspective to the study.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of offering, deployment, automation type, end use, and countries?

What is the historical market for agriculture robots across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from 2023-2030?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global agriculture robots market?

Who are the major players in the global agriculture robots market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global agriculture robots market?

What strategies are adopted by the major players in the global agriculture robots market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global agriculture robots market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Company Profiles

Leading Players (Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Lely International N.V.

BouMatic

DJI

Deere & Company

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Naio Technologies

Robotics Plus Limited

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

DeLaval

Small Robot Company

XAG Co., Ltd.

Other Players (Business Overview, Product Portfolio)

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Harvest Automation, Inc.

Agrobot

Harvest CROO Robotics LLC

Ibex Automation Ltd

Tortuga Agricultural Technologies, Inc

Nexus Robotics

Scope of the Report:

Market Assessment, by Offering

Hardware

Semi/Autonomous Tractors

Drones/UAVs

Fixed-Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Milking Robots

Harvesting Robots

Feeding Robots

Robot Accessories

Other Agriculture Robots Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting & Training Services

Installation Services

Maintenance & Repair Services

Market Assessment, by Deployment

Outdoor

Indoor

Market by Assessment, by Automation Type

Automated

Semi-automated

Market by Assessment, by End Use

Crop Farming

Crop Monitoring

Harvesting & Picking

Irrigation Management

Crop Spraying

Weather Tracking and Monitoring

Inventory Management

Seed Planting

Other Crop Farming Applications

Livestock

Milking

Health Monitoring

Feeding

Inventory Management

Other Livestock Applications

Forestry

Fishery

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lk0k22

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets